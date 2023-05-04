'Unwoke' Free-for-All #36: America Won't Survive Military Wokeness

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Maybe we’re old fashioned, but Kevin and I both decided that we felt less safe after reading that the United States Navy has decided to use a drag queen “influencer” to reach a new recruiting demographic.

Given the overwhelming backlash against Bud Light for its recent woke outreach efforts, one would think that the Navy brass would be able to read the room a little better.

One would be wrong.

The ChiComs are preparing to take over the world, and the once-great United States military machine is countering with preferred pronouns and RuPaul-inspired recruits.

I’m off to learn how to say “We’re doomed!” in Mandarin.

