'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #64: It's Tucker Tapes Time!

By Stephen Kruiser 9:27 PM on March 09, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

If you would like to drink along, here is Kevin’s Unwoke Cocktail of the Week.

Now that we have finally gotten to see some of what the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues wasn’t showing us in the way of video footage, it’s safe to say that everything about the Democrats’ narrative on the issue has blown up.

Kevin and I discuss what we think might come of Tucker Carlson’s exposé, as well as what we would like to see happen. And, as is our wont, we wander off into a discussion about stand-up, this time focusing a lot on comedians who do characters on stage.

Never let it be said that we don’t go the extra mile to make our VIP friends happy — this one clocks in at about an hour and a half.

We finish with the usuals, and then we go our merry ways.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
