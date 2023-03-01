JK Rowling Wins Again: 'Hogwarts Legacy' One of the Fastest Selling Games Despite Woke Efforts to Cancel It

Author JK Rowling has been in a very public battle with the alphabet pride woke mob for several years now. Rowling continues to believe in science, which doesn’t go over well with the people who insist that there are 746 genders. Much to its chagrin, the mob has found that Harry Potter has made Rowling cancel-proof.

They’re plucky little fascists over in Wokeland though, and they keep trying.

The latest failure of theirs may be both the most pathetic and amusing yet. “Hogwarts Legacy” is a video game that was inspired by the Harry Potter universe. The release of it was highly anticipated by gamers who don’t let politics interfere with their entertainment. Since sales of the game would be putting royalties in Rowling’s pocket, the woke kids did everything they could to ruin the game.

They got an assist from some hacks in the media. Wired reviewed the game and gave it a “1” (out of 10) rating saying — I kid you not — that the game wasn’t queer enough and it harmed people.

Despite that pan, people were still buying the game and playing the heck out of it. The woke mob then began harassing people who were playing “Hogwarts Legacy” on the gaming streaming site Twitch.

Aren’t these the people who are always complaining about online bullying?

Despite the best efforts of these emotional midgets to interfere with people playing a game, “Hogwarts Legacy” kept getting more popular. Quickly, too.

Daily Mail:

Harry Potter-themed game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has become one of the fastest selling video games of all time, despite many claiming they would boycott the release because of J.K. Rowling‘s trans views. The hit video game racked up a total of $850 million in revenue with 12 million sales, according to figures released by creator Warner Bros. Games. This makes ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ one of the fastest selling games of all time and the most lucrative launch ever for the Warner Bros. Discovery media empire. Even before its release, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ elicited strong opinions online, as the Wizarding World’s creator has faced accusations of transphobia for putting an emphasis on biological sex over gender identity.

Once again, JK Rowling and her bank account are getting the last laugh.

I have long questioned the media’s reporting of the incredible uptick in recent years of people identifying as “trans.” It’s difficult to believe that a such a large segment of the American population suddenly woke up in the throes of gender dysphoria, making a fringe demographic more statistically significant. The T, after all, is the fringe of the LGBTQ fringe.

Perhaps the reason that the attempts to ruin the game goes beyond mere cancel culture fatigue. The trans crowd isn’t — and I’d put money on this — nearly has big as the rotten woke media would have us believe. Of course, the members of the trans crowd are brainwashed, so they actually believe the hype and think they’re a force to be reckoned with.

The Harry Potter books became popular when my daughter was growing up, and I read and enjoyed a few of them. Some friends of mine and I, however, occasionally lament the fact that it seems as if they’re the only books that an entire generation read.

I’ve stopped complaining about that lately, since it’s Pottermania that gives JK Rowling the luxury to continue to be a prominent voice for science and reason.

And make money every time she wins another battle with the woke mob.

