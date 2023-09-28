Kaepernick BEGS for Job on NFL Slave Plantation, Ignores the Elephant in the Room

For a guy who hates the NFL, Colin Kaepernick sure does love the NFL. He has just written a long letter to Joe Douglas, general manager of the New York Jets, pleading to be given a job in the league whose draft he has likened to a slave auction. Why would he want to go back to such a loathsome place?

It’s likely that he needs both the money and the new infusion of relevance. But his letter is unlikely to get him anywhere, as for all his long-windedness, Kaepernick never mentions the elephant in the room, his far-left political activism and race-hustling agitation that would relegate football to a sideshow for any team that signed him.

The rapper J. Cole posted Kaepernick’s letter to Douglas on his Instagram account Wednesday, explaining, “I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.” Cole added, “I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE.”

Neither Cole nor Kaepernick, however, even come close to touching on the reason why there might not be “a spot out there for my boy Kap.” In his letter to Douglas, Kaepernick touts the services he could provide to the New York Jets plantation, which suffered a severe blow when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured. Sounding every inch like an obsequious and subservient supplicant, Kaepernick tells Douglas: “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the practice squad.”

The uninformed reader would have no reason to think that this humble petitioner was even the same person as the one who just two years ago likened the NFL draft to a slave auction in the most acidic and uncompromising terms: “What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

Kaepernick didn’t seem nearly as concerned about dignity when he wrote to Douglas. Not only did he assure him of how “honored and extremely grateful” he would be to get a shot on the squad, but he also added that he “would consider it a privilege” to be able to help the Jets, and assured the Jets’ GM that he would not put “any competitive pressure” on the Jets’ stopgap quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Kaepernick continued in the same suppliant vein, adding, “I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down. However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you, and possibly from others about my playing abilities. This plan, I believe, allows me to be a great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit.” He told Douglas how hard he worked every day to stay in playing shape despite not having played in the NFL since 2016, and even offered “references within the league that will vouch for my character, work ethic, and stability.”

Well, that’s just the catch: Kaepernick’s character. He was likely overstating his abilities as a quarterback, since during his last two years in the NFL, he won three games and lost 16 and will turn 36 in just a few weeks, but as much as that makes it unlikely that he will return to the league now, it isn’t the main problem.

Kaepernick didn’t mention the fact that he has become a notorious far-left political agitator, to the extent that if the Jets or any other team did sign him, their games would become the Colin Kaepernick Show, with reporters avidly seeking out the quarterback for headline-grabbing political statements. The game itself would become a largely ignored sidelight. As woke as the NFL is, even its plantation owners realize that this is bad for business, and if they don’t, they can ask Bud Light.

Americans are increasingly fed up with the left’s political, social, and cultural agenda constantly being forced upon them everywhere they turn. If the Jets do suffer a moment of madness and sign Kaepernick, they’ll quickly find out what it feels like to be Dylan Mulvaney.