Amazon Bans Another Book for the Crime of Opposing the Left

Remember bookstores? There used to be many in any good-sized city, and if one declined to carry a certain book, which was a rare thing in itself, you could likely find it in another. But now there is mostly just Amazon, which totally dominates the book market, with Barnes and Noble taking the bulk of the rest. Jeff Bezos’ massive bookstore provides a disquieting object lesson in what can happen when Leftists gain a near-monopoly in any field: it becomes their own little playground, in which opposing viewpoints are not allowed. Amazon has just illustrated how dangerous this is yet again by banning a book from sale for the crime of opposing the Left’s political agenda.

Investigative journalist Leo Hohmann’s Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad is still available from Barnes & Noble, which is generally less censorious than Amazon. Nevertheless, when Amazon bans a book, it is effectively giving it the kiss of death and guaranteeing that the majority of book buyers will have a drastically reduced chance of coming across it at all.

Hohmann’s book doesn’t advocate for any violence or vigilante action; it doesn’t call for or condone any illegality. But six years after its publication, Amazon has decided to refuse to sell it because it doesn’t conform to what the Left wants us to believe about Islam and immigration. The implications of this ban are obvious — and ominous.

Hohmann’s book, according to the overview at Barnes & Noble, “blows the lid off a corrupt, fraudulent program that has been secretly dumping Third World refugees, many of them radical, on American cities for three decades. Readers will meet the people and groups behind this shadowy resettlement network, which starts at the United Nations and includes the White House, the U.S. State Department, some surprising church groups, and corporate honchos involved in everything from investment banking and meatpacking, to Florida vacations and yogurt manufacturing.” This shouldn’t be remotely controversial, especially in the Biden era, when we see the Southern border essentially erased and the government flying migrants into cities in the dark of night, almost as if Biden’s handlers wanted to keep the whole thing secret, just as Hohmann says.

But Amazon, however tardily, finds all this objectionable. Not false, just objectionable. When Hohmann’s publisher, Post Hill Press, wrote to Amazon asking why the book had been removed from sale, Amazon responded, “Our content Review team re-reviewed the title ‘Stealth Invasion’ and determined that it includes content against our Content Guidelines. The primary purpose is to paint Muslim immigration to the US and Europe as treacherous, violent and as a weapon used by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the US from inside. For this reason, the team is upholding their decision” to ban the book.

This was an extraordinary answer. Amazon did not say that Stealth Invasion was packed with lies. It did not say that the book was inaccurate. It didn’t say it was advocating illegal activity. It didn’t even bother to offer any evidence that no Muslims who are treacherous and violent come to the United States and Europe, or to establish that the Muslim Brotherhood has no intention of changing the U.S. from within. In fact, the Brotherhood has the stated goal in America, according to a captured internal document, of “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house.” What better way to do that than by favoring politicians who will allow the country to be inundated with unvetted migrants? Likewise, Amazon offered no reason why we shouldn’t be concerned that so many Muslims on terror watch lists are streaming across the border now.

Nor did Amazon offer Hohmann or Post Hill any further opportunity to make their case or even establish that the book wasn’t doing anything but offering an entirely reasonable and readily justifiable analysis of what numerous people all across the political spectrum agree is a genuine problem. And that’s why their banning of Stealth Invasion is so dangerous. Amazon has just banned a book that calls for sane immigration controls, as opposed to the Biden regime’s border free-for-all. Now that this precedent has been established, what will be next? Will Amazon start banning books that call for lower taxes, smaller government, sound fiscal policies, and the like? Will books opposing the Left’s climate change and gender fantasies also be banned? (Oh, wait, that’s already happening, although Amazon reversed the ban on Abigail Shreier’s exposure of the transgender madness, Irreversible Damage, after an outcry.)

When there is only one bookstore, it can limit your access to any point of view that it dislikes. We are perilously close to that situation in America now. Strike a blow for freedom: go to your local independent bookstore, if you’re lucky enough to live near one, and order a copy of Stealth Invasion. If you aren’t near one, order it from Barnes & Noble. Even if the immigration issue and the jihad threat are of no interest to you, your favorite book could be banned next.