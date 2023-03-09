Donald Trump’s New Book Isn’t Even Out yet, and It’s Already Exposing More of the Left’s Hypocrisy

Donald Trump is coming out with a new book, and even the advance publicity surrounding it is already exposing more of the seemingly endless hypocrisy and dishonesty of the Left. Given that Trump is Leftists’ hated and feared Emmanuel Goldstein figure (Goldstein, kids, was the dissident who was the focus of the state-sponsored “Two Minutes Hate” in 1984), it’s only to be expected that the book would already be driving wokesters crazy, and there are even rumblings of legal action against Trump. Hey, they couldn’t frame him for Russian collusion, Ukraine shenanigans, or the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” but now they’ve got him over his book! The walls are closing in!

The publisher, Winning Team Publishing, says that the book, Letters to Trump, is a “colorful photo book” that “captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years!” These include, we’re told, letters to The Donald from Richard Nixon and Princess Diana, as well as some unlikely pen pals such as Hillary Clinton and Kim Jong Un. According to an Axios report Thursday, the book also includes letters from Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, Regis Philbin (who began his with “My Dear Trumpster”), and Oprah Winfrey. It’s the letter from Oprah that simultaneously reveals the Left at its most two-faced, and that could mean a fresh round of trouble for the Trumpster.

Oprah wrote warmly and effusively in 2000 to a man whom she clearly regarded as a friend. Trump had written in his book The America We Deserve that if he ran for president, Oprah would be his “first choice for Vice President.” He added: “Americans respect and admire Oprah for her intelligence and caring.” Oprah wrote back to the future president: “Donald — I received the book excerpt. I have to tell you that your comments made me a little weepy. It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice. Thank you. Oprah. Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Yeah, what a team. In April 2017, however, when her old friend actually was president of the United States, Oprah was singing a completely different tune. The Daily Beast wrote at that time: “Oprah Winfrey knew she stepped in it after tweeting a hopeful message about Donald Trump’s presidency earlier this week—to the vocal dismay of the internet.” Oprah had tweeted a photo of Trump with Barack Obama, writing over it: “Everybody take a deep breath! #HopeLives!”

The Beast tells us that “the tweet did not go over well” and that “Winfrey gamely acknowledged her misconstrued optimism.” She told an audience in Beverly Hills, “I couldn’t breathe after the election.” She said she called a friend “as the election results sank in” and both of them “sat holding their phones in stunned silence.” Oprah, who had endorsed Hillary Clinton, explained that she was encouraged that Trump said he would be seeking Obama’s advice, but said she still wasn’t ready to say the words “President Trump” aloud.

Now certainly, Oprah may have just been making a polite quip in her 2000 letter to Trump or changed her opinion of his suitability for office when she saw the positions he was taking when he actually ran. But she did say in April 2017 that, after the controversy over her tweet, she would be keeping her views regarding Trump to herself, and there can be little doubt that whatever she thought of Trump’s political positions, she saw the hatred that the political and media elites had for him and didn’t dare risk their ire by making the slightest reference to their earlier friendship.

Related: I’m All-In if Trump Promises a Scorched-Earth Second Term

Trump’s new book is thus certain to embarrass Oprah and possibly others, and Newsweek reported Thursday that Trump could even “face potential lawsuits” over it. This is because “it is unclear whether Trump has the right to publish these letters as he may not own the full copyright to their content.” Jane C. Ginsburg, whom Newsweek identifies as a “professor of literary and artistic property Law at Columbia University School of Law in New York,” explained that “the writers of letters, not the recipients, retain the copyright in the text.” So did Oprah allow for the publication of her letter? Did Hillary and Bill?

Given the fate of previous “walls closing in” allegations against Trump, the smart money is on nothing much coming of this controversy. And the book, once out, will likely provide further examples of how Leftists were Donald Trump’s good friends until he decided to try to challenge their hegemony. Only then did he become the focus of evil in the modern world.