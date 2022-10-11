Maryland’s Largest Public School District Sees 582% INCREASE in Gender Madness Among Students

Long ago, in less enlightened ages, when superstitions all too easily beguiled and misled the human soul, people thought they saw their neighbors conversing with demons and flying through the air by means of witchcraft. We laugh at all that now. Now we know to Trust the Science, and the Science tells us that men can become women and women men, and that children as young as toddlers can know that they’re trapped in the wrong body, but when this happens, medical professionals can fix them right up with puberty blockers and surgery that will make everyone everything he or she or xe or it ever wanted to be in a jiffy. That’s so much more enlightened, and it’s spreading: in Maryland, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) reports a 582% increase in students with gender confusion.

Isn’t it wonderful that so many children are awakening to their true selves? Or rather, is it yet another sign that this is a mind virus, a social contagion that emanates more from societal obsessions than from the confused child’s actual psyche? The answer really isn’t unclear, much as many people would wish it to be. The transgender madness is a sociocultural fad like the hula hoop or stuffing people into phone booths or swallowing goldfish or growing one’s hair long and dropping out of school to find oneself, and one day in the not-too-distant future people will look back with horror at how so many children were mutilated and their lives destroyed in service of this madness.

But right now, it’s all the rage. The Daily Caller reported Tuesday that MCPS found out about the skyrocketing numbers of transgender students “from forms school counselors fill out when students approach them to talk about gender identity issues. Because the numbers rely on self-reporting, the near-sevenfold increase from 2019 to 2022 could indicate a massive increase in the number of gender-diverse students, an environment that encourages those students to be more open with counselors or both.” It’s not just an environment that encourages transgender students to be more open with counselors. It’s an environment that encourages students who may already be lonely, or depressed, or alienated, or directionless, or any number of other things, to think that their problems all stem from “gender dysphoria” and can all be solved by going under the knife and becoming a lifelong dependent of the pharmaceutical industry.

Nowadays, “coming out” as transgender can make a lonely, friendless student suddenly become the center of attention, lionized for his or her “courage,” and applauded everywhere. The literature celebrating trans madness that we keep seeing in schools is there for a reason: it sets up trans people as heroes, doing something noble and good. That’s a powerfully attractive appeal to young people, and it’s clearly working. The Caller notes that in Montgomery County, “during the 2019-2020 school year, a total of 35 students reported gender nonconformity to a counselor, including four elementary students, 19 middle school students and 12 high schoolers. During the 2021-2022 school year the total number of students reporting gender nonconformity spiked to 239, including 18 elementary students, 129 middle schoolers and 92 high schoolers.” Are all these people really suddenly realizing that they’re girls trapped in boys’ bodies, and vice versa? Of course not. They’re suddenly realizing that being transgender is the in thing, the quick path to becoming the school hero.

Notice how many among them are elementary and middle school students. These children don’t even have a clear idea of what it is to be a man or a woman; how can they possibly realize the implications of transitioning from one to the other, or rather, from one to a freakish facsimile of the other? Montgomery County is also not singular; the same thing is happening all over the country. Evolutionary biologist Colin Wright has pointed out that “if a girl gravitates toward trucks and cars as a child, she is considered ‘gender nonconforming’ and ‘transgender,’ even if she shows no signs of gender dysphoria.”

Then in a few years, after she is left mutilated and unable to function normally, this whole thing could end, both in her own mind and in the culture, and then what? Once the transgender mania is over, will the doctors who facilitated her destruction apologize and restore her to womanhood? It cannot be done. What is being done to these young people is nothing short of monstrous. Those who are facilitating this cultural madness are destroying the lives of human beings. By the time this is obvious to everyone, the damage will not be able to be undone.