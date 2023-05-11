Humongous Trans TikTok 'Influencer' Cries in an Uber After Being Rejected by Men in Clubs

Once upon a time, there was a mighty Emperor who ordered some splendid new clothes from two subjects who claimed to be excellent tailors. But the subjects turned out to be con artists and the clothes didn’t even exist. The con artists told the king that anyone who is stupid or unfit for his job will not be able to see them.

The Emperor, not wanting to appear stupid or unfit, goes along with the ruse until a little boy blurts out the truth: the Emperor has no clothes.

But that didn’t deter the Emperor. He maintained the fiction of his new clothes despite reality trying to intrude. He just ignored reality and expected his subjects to do the same.

If that sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because the fairy tale mirrors the current attitude of many in society toward transgender people.

And if you need to be hit over the head with a two-by-four to “get it,” let me introduce you to A.I. Weezy, a 400-pound transgender “influencer” on TikTok (although who or what Weezie is “influencing” is never made clear). Language warning:

Weezie is a self-proclaimed “baddie.” Weezie also claims to be a “10.”

Al.weeezy, a transgender TikToker who recently found moderate fame after joining a panel cries in her Uber after being rejected by men in clubs. Furthermore, she is proud of her body size and claims to be a 10/10. Internet users are saying the contrary, regardless of how she feels as she is blaming men for not liking her. A number of prominent Twitter users rush to the scene to call her out for her behavior. One user claims that if she had friends that genuinely care about her, she would be told that she is morbidly obese. Unfortunately, for her case, the user claims that her family and friends are lying to her.

What we are doing is totally absurd. It’s bat-guano crazy. But we can’t stop because many pretend that it’s the right thing to do, or most people just don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Yet everyone else can see it’s just as ridiculous as we see it.

As you might expect, Twitter was absolutely merciless.

Indeed, #The82Ghost offers some wisdom for Weezie.

Are we denying the reality that Weezie is morbidly, dangerously obese just to spare Weezie’s feelings? It’s not “fat shaming” if you’re trying to help someone see that their eating disorder or other health problem can’t be ignored.

Weezie needs help. As long as society plays to Weezie’s delusions, this unfortunate individual will resist getting the help they need.