Two Judges on 'Masked Singer' Storm Off Set After Rudy Giuliani Unmasked

The Fox Network’s hit prime-time game show, The Masked Singer, hasn’t even aired the premiere of its seventh season and it’s already mired in controversy.

Celebrity contestants appear on stage in elaborate costumes while the judges try to guess who is behind the disguise. But the first celebrity to exit the show caused two of the judges — Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke — to walk off the stage in protest when he was “unmasked.”

The celebrity was none other than Rudy Giuliani, whose appearance apparently caused the heads of Jeong and Thicke to explode.

New York Post:

Rudy Giuliani was revealed as one of the first contestants to depart in the upcoming Season 7 premiere – prompting two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, to storm off the stage in protest, Deadline reported. While Jeong and Thicke hit the exit, the two other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, stayed put and chatted with the former New York City mayor, the report said. Deadline did not disclose Giuliani’s costumed character or the song that sent him home early.

The two judges who remained on stage after the reveal, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, apparently chatted pleasantly with Giuliani. And Jeong and Thicke returned to the set after a while.

Fans of the show might notice that the formatting will change a bit.

Cosmopolitan:

While host Nick Cannon and and judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy are all obviously back for Season 7, the new group of contestants will be divided into three groups instead of two. The groups are called The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, and I think we can all guess which one Giuliani falls into.

The walkout may or may not have been staged. This is, after all, entertainment television and, as with professional wrestling, not everything is always as it appears to be.

But it’s eminently believable that two liberal chowderheads would be triggered by the very sight of Giuliani and run screaming for the exits. It’s virtue signaling on steroids and will no doubt cause Thicke and Jeong to be seen as heroes for “speaking truth to power,” even though they never said a word as they ran away rather than face the former Trump advisor.

The first episode of the season will premiere next month.

And as a footnote, Giuliani should actually be seen as “cuddly,” given his warm personality and love for his fellow man. He’s certainly more cuddly than a lot of the left-wing loons for whom those judges would have remained in their seats.