Chinese Communists Ban 'Sissy Men' to Save 'Revolutionary Culture'

In a move reminiscent of the moral panics against Elvis Presley, Little Richard, and rock ‘n roll in the 1950s, the Chinese Communist Party is vowing to get tough on effeminate men because “revolutionary culture” is in danger.

The Chicoms are a little vague on who or what constitutes “sissy men,” but the real goal of the directive is to eliminate pop culture influences from South Korea and Japan and reinforce traditional Chinese Communist Party views on morality.

The campaign is part of a larger program initiated by President Xi that he refers to as “national rejuvenation.”

Associated Press:

Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics,” the National Radio and TV Administration said, using an insulting slang term for effeminate men — “niang pao,” or literally, “girlie guns.” That reflects official concern that Chinese pop stars, influenced by the sleek, fashionable look of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, are failing to encourage China’s young men to be masculine enough.

“Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society,” offers AP. If true, the campaign is further indication that China is preparing to become even more aggressive on the world stage.

It’s really sort of pathetic. A great big grown-up country worried about effeminate men? Just to be clear, not all effeminate men are gay and even if they were, China’s outmoded notion of “masculinity” would be a huge problem.

It’s more than sissy men being an issue. Chinese Communists are looking to regiment all 1.4 billion people who live there.

Broadcasters should avoid promoting “vulgar internet celebrities” and admiration of wealth and celebrity, the regulator said. Instead, programs should “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.” Xi’s government also is tightening control over Chinese internet industries. It has launched anti-monopoly, data security and other enforcement actions at companies including games and social media provider Tencent Holding and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group that the ruling party worries are too big and independent.

China recently made it illegal for anyone under 18 to play online games for more than 3 hours a week. It looks like the Chinese Communists want to outlaw fun for kids.

How draconian is this new order? Ask popular actress Zhao Wei. AP reports that her image “has disappeared from streaming platforms without explanation. Her name has been removed from credits of movies and TV programs.”

Now that’s being “disappeared.”

Different societies have different notions of what is “masculine.” Certainly, the Maori tribesmen have a different idea of what is “masculine” than most of the West. Is their view of virile manhood more authentic than ours? Is the Chinese view that effeminate men aren’t masculine based on science, or is it purely anecdotal?

Only Communists could try to force a regimented set of behaviors on men and punish those who don’t conform.