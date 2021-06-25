Ancestor of European Neanderthals May Have Been Found In Israel

The researchers base their claims on similarities in features between the Israeli fossils and those found in Europe and Asia, though their assertion is controversial. Prof Chris Stringer, from the Natural History Museum in London, UK, has recently been assessing Chinese human remains. “Nesher Ramla is important in confirming yet further that different species co-existed alongside each other in the region at the time and now we have the same story in western Asia,” he said.

“However, I think it’s a jump too far at the moment to link some of the older Israeli fossils to Neanderthals. I’m also puzzled at suggestions of any special link between the Nesher Ramla material and fossils in China.”

Thanks to many recent discoveries, the archaic human past has been slowly coming into focus. There were different human ancestors that existed side by side about 100,000-2000,000 years ago in the near east, Asia, and Europe. And modern humans interacted with all of them.

Homo sapiens apparently traded tools with Nesher Ramla people as well as their ancestors in Asia. And they may have traded women too. This find may answer a vexing question about how human genes ended up being found in Neanderthals long before modern humans made it to Europe. If the answer is that the Neanderthals evolved from Nesher Ramla homos, that would be a find of stunning significance.

Look at human evolution not as a tree but as a jigsaw puzzle. The problem is that there are no discernible edges to this puzzle. You can only connect fragments of it. Worse, we don’t even know what picture is represented by the puzzle.

Nesher Ramla may just be another fragment — a large one, but not very illuminating of the big picture. But as more pieces of the puzzle are found, the find in Israel may loom as large as any recent discovery.