Teddy Roosevelt Statue at the Entrance to New York's Natural History Museum Is Coming Down

New York’s Natural History Museum has undergone significant changes during its history as scientific and archeological discoveries have changed the focus and composition of numerous halls and exhibits.

Since 1940, the entrance to the museum featured a statue of a mounted Theodore Roosevelt flanked by a Native American man and a male African. But now, in our new woke America, Roosevelt’s statue is coming down — a tribute to ignorance and shallow thinking that has become the hallmark of those wishing to erase history. The reason given is that the statue represents slavery and “colonialism.” The real reason is that TR represents a robust and energetic Americanism that we all must feel shame for.

The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously to remove the statue. No word if they will move the entire museum which is located in Theodore Roosevelt Park. More likely, they’ll simply erase the name of the park and try to suppress the life and accomplishments of one of the most unique Americans who ever lived.

After more than a year of talk, it’s official: The Theodore Roosevelt statue in front of the American Museum of Natural History is coming down. https://t.co/C0jWDEheTV — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 23, 2021

That doesn’t count for much in the woke universe. Indeed, it no doubt worked against TR to have been born an American at all. Perhaps he’ll be replaced by a statue of Che Guevara.

New York Times: