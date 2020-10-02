Long Island Diocese Becomes Largest Catholic Diocese to File for Bankruptcy

A new New York law on reporting requirements for victims of child sexual abuse has led to the eighth-largest Catholic diocese in the United States to file for bankruptcy because of an avalanche of sex-abuse suits.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island was faced with more than 200 sexual abuse lawsuits after settling more than 300 suits since 2017. The new law, which lengthens the statute of limitations on reporting the crime and raises the reporting age from 23-28, was cited by the archdiocese in its statement.

CNN:

“What became clear was that the diocese was not going to be able to continue to carry out its spiritual, charitable and educational missions if it were to continue to shoulder the increasingly heavy burden of litigation expenses associated with these cases,” Barres said in the video, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic added to the “severe” financial burden. Barres said that the diocese’s ministries would continue, and that the filing would not affect employee wages or benefit programs. Parishes and schools are separate legal entities and expected to operate as normal.

The new law is wreaking havoc across the state.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection in February, also citing its “primary aim” was to resolve lawsuits brought under the new law. The Buffalo diocese cited about 250 sexual abuse lawsuits in its bankruptcy petition, adding that it “anticipates that in excess of 400 individuals may assert abuse claims.”

To this day, the church is trying to hide behind its vestments.