'Top Gun' Hits Over $1 Billion and the Left Is Going Crazy: Here’s Why

Top Gun: Maverick passed the $1 billion mark over the weekend, making the film the highest grossing movie of the year.

#TopGunMaverick soars past $1 Billion at the global box office! Thank you to all our amazing #TopGun fans! 👍😎 pic.twitter.com/sy3eXhyLwE — Paramount Pictures International (@paramountpicsph) June 27, 2022

This marks Tom Cruise’s first movie to pass $1 billion, with Mission Impossible: Fallout coming in second at $791.1 million, according to Vanity Fair.

The impressive part is not just that the sequel earned its box office profits without being shown in Russia or China, but it still passed Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Disney continues its efforts at going woke by inserting a lesbian kiss into Lightyear.

Same-Sex Kiss Restored in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Following Staff Uproar Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/eULIbhDtjn — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2022

Of course, doing so was not without its consequences. Disney and Pixar decided to enter into politics by inserting the sexual preferences of their animated characters into a children’s film. Actor Chris Evans defended the decision, going so far as to call those who disagreed “idiots,” according to Reuters.

Ironically enough, Evans also said, “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs,” according to People.

The irony? Lightyear couldn’t beat the dinosaurs at the box office.

Pixar’s #Lightyear was No. 2 at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, beaten by #JurassicWorldDominion Read our review: https://t.co/e35X4SEhHU pic.twitter.com/LbsFi22km5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 19, 2022

Top Gun is doing great without any wokeness; it still has diversity, without pushing it on the audience. Of course, this is not good enough for the left. “Top Gun 2 is studiously ‘apolitical’ in the way that rightwingers love, because it allows them to claim just-plain-folks victory where white male/military dominance have no sociopolitical dimension – they’re the default, the normal thing. Pleas to keep ‘politics’ out of movies have an implicit definition of politics that includes radical concepts like ‘non-white actors’ and ‘more than one woman,'” according to The Guardian.

To some on the left, any characters who aren’t white are an automatic win for them, as if they can claim some kind of victory because normal diversity is present. “If you want more evidence that the right has lost the plot, this is it. For starters, while the hero of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is an old, straight White guy doing patriotic deeds, his co-pilots reflect the diversity of the armed forces. By my count, they include two women, a Latino American, three Asian Americans (one of them a woman) and two African Americans. Black actors also portray a chief warrant officer and an admiral, among other characters. That’s a lot more diversity than in the original ‘Top Gun,’ reflecting the changes in U.S. society and the U.S. military since 1986,” said Max Boot, a columnist for the Washington Post.

“By my count,” he says. This is what the left has become: literally keeping count of who is not white. Honestly, that seems like the racist thing to do — keeping a count of the ‘non-whites.’

Top Gun 2 is a great film because it respects the original while still continuing the story. It does not push any wokeness or politics; it’s just an action-packed movie filmed with its audience in mind, resulting in a film that lets you feel like you’re flying with the pilots. Its about time the rest of Hollywood learns “go woke, go broke.”