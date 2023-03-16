New Student-Led 'Red Guard' Installed in Maine School District Causes Fury at Board Meeting

If you’re unfamiliar with the Red Guard instituted by Chairman Mao in China, get ready to understand it better than you ever wanted to. Critics of the sweeping transgender ideology infecting the school and medical systems have likened the ideology’s proponents to China’s Red Guard, a group of students trained to turn against their parents and other adults to usher in a brutal dictatorship. The Red Guard famously tortured its own teachers and parents in the name of the Communist cultural revolution. It was a dark and dangerous time in China for anyone who would not bow to the demands of tyrants.

A school system in Maine has instituted its own burgeoning Red Guard called the “Civil Rights Team.” This benign-sounding organization of kids is supposed to ensure that student rights are upheld. What has happened instead led to parents sounding off at the latest school board meeting to complain that the Civil Rights Team is just a bullying organization with an agenda. The Maine Wire covered the story:

Kristen Day said students affiliated with one of RSU 14’s Civil Rights Teams harassed her daughter. When her daughter refused to speak about her sexuality, two students affiliated with the club began to bully her and call her homophobic. “They insisted she was gay because she dressed gay and listened to gay music,” Day said of her daughter, who was a 7th grader at the time of the alleged harassment. “She was then called homophobic because she wasn’t at least bi,” Day said. “She’s not political, but she does not want to talk about her sexuality in school,” she said.

Day went on to describe how the CRT (Is it a coincidence that their acronym mirrors Critical Race Theory?) founded by the Maine Attorney General’s office, pressured the kids into wearing pronoun pins.

Civil Rights Teams (CRTs) operate in Maine schools as a project of the Maine Attorney General’s Office, and the nominal goal of the student organizations is to reduce “bias-motivated” bullying and harassment in schools. Day said her daughter was harassed about her sexuality by students affiliated with the school’s CRT under the pretext of opening a discussion about student sexuality. CRT members also created surveys for their peers to take with questions about sexuality and gender, and they pressured them to don “pronoun” pins, Day said.

Windham Superintendent Christopher Howell, instead of investigating the allegations, wrote an email denying it ever happened.

“In short, the focus of [Civil Rights] teams is on helping to create a safe school environment for all,” said Howell. “We are not aware of the Civil Rights Team being involved in the situation you’re referring to,” he said.

Using students to pressure other students into “group-think” is right out of the Commie playbook. It is not only disturbing that the Attorney General of Maine is complicit in doing this, but it should be a shocking wake-up call to parents nationwide. This threat of Communism is real. It is happening right now in this country. The question is, what are you going to do about it? If left unchecked this only ends one way: the same way it ended in China. NPR reported the sad reality in China as a result of the cultural revolution.

Students beating up their teachers was a shocking reversal in the Confucian society, where educators were once held in the highest esteem. Now, the teachers who were victimized in the Cultural Revolution are mostly in their 70s and 80s, and the Red Guards have said they wanted to apologize while they still have the chance. Last October, Chen met with his former classmates and teachers and apologized for the violence he presided over. “Teachers were made to stand onstage, bow their heads and confess their crimes,” he says. “Looking back on it, I believe their human rights and dignity were trampled upon.” In fact, Chen says, the entire Cultural Revolution was illegal because it violated China’s Constitution — though he acknowledges that criticizing the movement as unconstitutional is a way to make his point without being silenced by the authorities.

It’s hard to apologize when the atrocities meted out by the Red Guard left family members without even the face of a loved one beaten to death by the enraged student army.

Meanwhile, in January, another Red Guard leader, Song Binbin, apologized and bowed before a statue of her school’s vice principal, Bian Zhongyun, who was beaten to death. Song is the daughter of Song Renqiong, another leading revolutionary. Song Binbin did not admit to taking part in the beating. And she did not invite Bian’s widower, 92-year-old Wang Jingyao, to hear the apology. So I went to Wang’s home and asked him for his reaction. Wang recalls that Bian was beaten so badly that her corpse’s face was completely black from the injuries. “The Red Guards were simply executioners,” he said. “Their current apologies are to absolve them of responsibility for their crimes.”

Maine schools are playing with fire and should disband the Civil Rights Teams immediately. Students should be in charge of nothing. They’re too young, too impressionable, and too immature to be given any power over their peers or teachers. Yet the trans ideology gives a massive amount of power to untrained, emotionally stunted children who are bound to wield it unfairly as history shows.

Children are not adults and should not be treated as such or given that responsibility. They don’t know what’s best for them or anyone else around them. They need our help and guidance. It is the sickest philosophy that demands that we follow the lead of our children. Children will brutalize one another if not properly supervised and guided. Anyone who has read Lord of the Flies (or has more than one child) knows this to be true.

People who believe the “children will lead the way” have no grasp of history, no concept of evil or of reality. They need to be kept far from the reins of power, starting with this person in Minnesota, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — who may be lacking a brainstem.