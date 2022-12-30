Culture

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 113: Idaho Murder Suspect, Criminology Student Arrested!

By Megan Fox 10:02 PM on December 30, 2022
(PJ Media)

It’s been an interesting news day, and there may be great news for the families of the slain Idaho students as Moscow, Idaho, police announced the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a criminology student at a neighboring university. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

Tune in to today’s podcast and see the press conference along with my coverage with defense attorney Steve Gosney below. Details are still scarce due to Idaho laws that forbid police from sharing factual information before the extradition is complete. But I go over what I know in detail.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: PODCAST LAW AND ORDER
Trending
Editor's Choice