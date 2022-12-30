The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 113: Idaho Murder Suspect, Criminology Student Arrested!

It’s been an interesting news day, and there may be great news for the families of the slain Idaho students as Moscow, Idaho, police announced the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a criminology student at a neighboring university. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

Tune in to today’s podcast and see the press conference along with my coverage with defense attorney Steve Gosney below. Details are still scarce due to Idaho laws that forbid police from sharing factual information before the extradition is complete. But I go over what I know in detail.