Chasten Buttigieg Leads Kids in Pledge to the Gay Flag

Proving that no one watched that documentary on Amazon Prime about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s failed run at the presidency, scenes from the film have just now surfaced showing Chasten Buttigieg, Buttigieg’s husband, leading children in a pledge to the gay rainbow flag. It’s super creepy. The Log Cabin Republicans tweeted it out, saying, “Whatever this is, we don’t want it. Hands off, Chasten.”

In the video, Chasten leads the children in a pseudo pledge of allegiance to gayness. “I pledge my heart to the rainbow of the not-so-typical gay camp. One camp, full of pride, indivisible, with affirmation and equal rights for all.” The event was described as a campaign event for LGBT youth. People are asking each other, “Why do Democrats want to talk to little kids about sexuality and sexual topics all the time?”

There are a growing group of gay people who are speaking out to say that this is crazy, over-the-top, cult-like behavior. Walk Away contributor Mike Harlow made a great Tik Tok of his own about saying no to the radicals.

"You need to deal with woke [SJW] the same way you would deal with a screaming child. They prey on weakness…you need to start saying 'no' to these people" Mike Harlow (YT) @NotMikeHarlow LIVE @ BETTER DISCOURSE IV, Fort Worth,TX 4/23 For tickets go to:https://t.co/UidD1jl7gF pic.twitter.com/6Dsc2WtR1z — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 11, 2022

Christian Walker, son of senate candidate Herschel Walker and a podcaster, has been hosting live Twitter chats destroying the opposition to the Florida bill. If you ever happen to come across one of his podcasts, don’t miss it. In the video below, Walker says, “if you’re demanding that, specifically, children learn about sexuality when one day they would eventually figure that out on their own, then you’re demonstrating to me that you don’t care about teaching them about the idea; you care about pushing them into being attracted to a certain group or gender.”

I’ve never needed to be taught about who I’m attracted to. Kids should be learning addition and subtraction. Kids should be playing outside. Sexuality does not belong in the classroom. I question the intentions of anyone who thinks it does. pic.twitter.com/LUkhxh7IFK — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) March 9, 2022

I’m a male attracted to men and I’m obsessed with the Florida bill. Anyone who thinks children should be learning about sexuality before they can even do basic multiplication, should be investigated by the police. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) March 9, 2022

Rainbow programming has escalated exponentially in the last year. Libs of TikTok does nothing but find and post teachers telling us how they brainwash kids in classrooms across America, and parents are sick of it. The constant barrage of sexually inappropriate lessons led to the smeared “Don’t Say Gay” bill — actually called the Parental Rights in Education law — where the state has now made it illegal to discuss any sexuality or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade curriculum. This terrific bill also allows parents to sue teachers who overrule their parental authority and attempt to instill radical ideology in their children about sex and transgenderism.

In the video linked below are examples of the content that woke teachers are putting out there which sparked a massive pushback from parents. One teacher says, “I use they/them pronouns and I’m a preschool teacher. So instead of using Mr. or Ms., I use Mx.” She then hilariously told a story about one of her students seeing through the sham. “One of my kiddos came up to me and goes, are you mixed up?” Even the preschoolers can see through this charade.

Another teacher named Joshua, who was wearing pink eye makeup and butterfly clips in his hair, made the outrageous claim that not using pronouns is “actually transphobic” and talks about how he terrorizes the staff at his school with this nonsense. Yet another video clip shows a teacher at the front of the class demanding his students’ attention, which they don’t seem to be giving him, and telling them, “I usually go by Mr. Johnson but I would like to be called Zoa now, and I’m non-binary.” You can almost hear the eye-rolling from his class.

Still another clip shows a teacher walking through her school, and every room appears to be decked out in rainbow and BLM flags. A preschool teacher giddily tells the audience that in her preschool class she is “rocking it” and talking about “gender and skin color and consent and empathy and our bodies and autonomy. It’s been FABULOUS!” She then goes on to tell a creepy story about a 3-year-old talking about genitals and non-binary bullsh*t. No, really. I wonder if that student can read. See it for yourself.

American public schools have a real problem and it’s time for parents to take the reins back from these people and make them accountable for the consequences of their actions. The Florida parental rights bill does exactly that. Another bill has just popped up in Georgia, and I hope we see them in every state.

By the way, today is also Detransistion Awareness Day. Many victims of the mass trans hysteria have woken up and realized they were brainwashed by teachers like these and were led into a life of pain, surgeries, and misery, when all they needed was therapy for psychological trauma. Support the detransitioners out there and share their stories.