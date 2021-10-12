The Real Reason the Trans-Bullies Hate Dave Chappelle's Show Is Not What You Think

I had to sit down and watch Dave Chappelle’s Netflix show, “The Closer,” for a couple of reasons: to find out what all the fuss is about and because he’s hilarious. The show was classic Chappelle—full of envelope-pushing, outrageous, insulting jokes about everyone and everything, and major laughs. What wasn’t in it was any kind of “transphobia,” as the comedian’s detractors are claiming. In fact, the show was so soft on LGBTQWTF mockery that I was disappointed, expecting much harder criticism of the far-left Gaystappo that run around making everyone miserable for not affirming every single weird thing they’re up to today. (Is it mer-people’s rights? Bunnyself pronouns? Non-binary demands? I can’t keep up.)

Instead, Chappelle made us all cry telling us about his transgender friend, comedian Daphne Dorman. Dorman was someone who came to all of Chappelle’s shows in San Francisco and impressed him with her ability to laugh along with him instead of getting offended. He befriended Dorman and eventually asked her to open for one of his shows. As a new comedian, her routine wasn’t great and you should listen to Chappelle tell it because it’s hysterical. But when the trans-bullies came for Chappelle for “punching down,” Dorman publicly defended him.

“Punching down requires you to consider yourself superior to another group. @DaveChappelle doesn’t consider himself better than me in any way. He isn’t punching up or punching down. He’s punching lines. That’s his job and he’s a master of his craft,” Dorman wrote on Twitter.

Predictably, the trans-bullies who could not get to Chappelle went after Dorman. They bullied her relentlessly for this take. They mobbed her. Then Dorman jumped off a roof. “I don’t know what the Trans community did for her,” Chappelle said, “but I don’t care, because I feel like she wasn’t their tribe. She was mine. She was a comedian in her soul.”

But I know what the “Trans community” did, even if Chappelle doesn’t want to say it. They bullied Dorman to death and that’s why they don’t want you to watch “The Closer.” Chappelle told on them. And now we know. Watch the show and don’t let the trans-bullies rewrite history. Their only opposition to this show is that it reveals the ugliness under their “movement” that seeks to destroy anyone who mildly criticizes them and they’re losing in their attempt to cover it up.

The very “community” that was suppose to protect her, cost her; her own life. Why? Because they (trans) bullied her to death. And they want to STILL be mad at Dave Chapelle?! No! Take responsibility, and stop being hypocrites! RIP #daphnedorman — Manny Jones (@MannyJones87) October 7, 2021

Netflix is standing by Chappelle amid calls to cancel him, and I’m thankful that they’re finally standing up to the bullies. Don’t let Dorman’s story be silenced. Everyone needs to understand who the bad guys are here and it’s not Chappelle.