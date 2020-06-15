Culture

Who Did This? Dr. Frasier Crane Returns To Seattle Airwaves To Solve CHAZ Unrest

By Megan Fox Jun 15, 2020 4:44 PM EST
Screenshot from Twitter video

If there’s one thing I love about the Internet, it’s the memes or “doctored videos” as CNN would call them. When I happened across this one I knew I had to share it with you. The situation in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has gotten so bad that only a professional psychiatrist can help. Who better to ask than Dr. Frasier Crane?

Oh, my sides!!! I’m not sure if 2020 is the worst year ever or the best. I can’t say I’ve ever laughed this hard in any year previous. The sheer ridiculousness of what is happening in the world is good comedy. I hope you enjoyed that as much as I did. And for an update on what they’re doing in CHAZ lately, I bring you cardboard gardening. Or is it dancing?

Then there was a lively game of capture the flag.

 

There’s also CHAZ TV. Last time I looked it seemed like they were struggling to set up some folding tables. This channel is better than that pregnant giraffe everyone was so obsessed with. Who needs sports? You’re welcome.

New Undercover Video Blows Lid Off Antifa Domestic Terrorists

 

 

 

 

Tags: ANTIFA SEATTLE CHAZ
TRENDING
Editor's Choice