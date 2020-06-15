Who Did This? Dr. Frasier Crane Returns To Seattle Airwaves To Solve CHAZ Unrest

If there’s one thing I love about the Internet, it’s the memes or “doctored videos” as CNN would call them. When I happened across this one I knew I had to share it with you. The situation in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has gotten so bad that only a professional psychiatrist can help. Who better to ask than Dr. Frasier Crane?

Dr. Frasier Crane is back on the air in Seattle — and he’s discussing CHAZ/CHOP. pic.twitter.com/lSAHR6yNSH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 15, 2020

Oh, my sides!!! I’m not sure if 2020 is the worst year ever or the best. I can’t say I’ve ever laughed this hard in any year previous. The sheer ridiculousness of what is happening in the world is good comedy. I hope you enjoyed that as much as I did. And for an update on what they’re doing in CHAZ lately, I bring you cardboard gardening. Or is it dancing?

Was it this "cool guy"? With his badassery? pic.twitter.com/1J8XLk6mKA — TheDeadLotus (@LotusDead) June 13, 2020

Then there was a lively game of capture the flag.

Someone in the CHAZ/CHOP just stole one of the American flags. pic.twitter.com/jHDpWbZOW0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 14, 2020

There’s also CHAZ TV. Last time I looked it seemed like they were struggling to set up some folding tables. This channel is better than that pregnant giraffe everyone was so obsessed with. Who needs sports? You’re welcome.