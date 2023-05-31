Is This Conservative Counterculture’s Moment?

For years, we’ve become accustomed to the reality that the left has a virtual monopoly on popular culture. Between Hollywood, public education, higher education, and corporate wokeism, it’s easy to understand how young people are so easily manipulated into becoming radical leftists. We’ve known this for years but have generally felt powerless to stop it.

Have you noticed a paradigm shift in the past couple of months — heck, the past couple of years? Think about it, boycotts of Bud Light and Target have been remarkably successful, shaving billions in market value from both companies. The revolt against radical leftism and gender ideology isn’t brand new, either. Before consumers revolted against Bud Light for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney and Target for pushing transgender-themed products to kids, Disney lost billions in market capitalization after going woke and engaging in radical left-wing politics last year.

Related: Here’s Why the Bud Light Boycott Worked so Well

The successes haven’t been limited to boycotts either. As the late Andrew Breitbart famously said, “Politics is downstream from culture.” Well, conservatives are now getting better at making their own culture.

In 2021, “Let’s Go Brandon” became an anthem for millions of Americans, going from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. In January of last year, Kid Rock’s anti-Biden anthem “We The People” topped the iTunes charts, dethroning Disney’s mega-hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto soundtrack. Last summer, John Rich’s anti-Biden song “Progress” also hit No. 1 on iTunes, beating popular songs by Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Adding to these successes, on Tuesday, the rap song titled “Boycott Target” achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing singles from renowned artists like Taylor Swift, claiming the top spot on the iTunes charts. A music video accompanying the song has already amassed over 4.4 million views, with an additional boost from the endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who urged people to give it a listen.

Related: Overwhelming Majority of Americans Reject Dangerous Transgender Ideology

Meanwhile, Kirk Cameron is holding successful readings of his children’s books based on biblical values, even in predominantly liberal cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, and in Hollywood, woke Disney films are underperforming, while non-woke films are seeing tremendous success.

Things are definitely changing. People are rejecting the far-left, woke content being produced by the longtime gatekeepers of popular culture and embracing the non-woke culture that is being created. This is clearly a watershed moment for the conservative counterculture, and we need to take advantage of this.

The rejection of wokeism and the desire to return to traditional American values is greater than we’re being led to believe. The problem has long been that the elite progressives who are the gatekeepers of popular culture are the most powerful voices, despite their being in the minority. “They’ve just got the loudest megaphone, and they are very good and very tenacious and persistent in carrying out their plan,” actor and author Kirk Cameron told PJ Media in an interview last week.

This is our moment. Support conservative creators; keep the pressure on woke corporations. We can win this fight if we keep things up.