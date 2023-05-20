You Should Have Boycotted Target Years Ago

Anheuser-Busch is bleeding money right now. The brewer reportedly has to pay people to buy Bud Light after its ill-advised partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, the perky man-child who fancies himself to be a woman. Since that incident, there’s been heightened attention when companies “go woke.”

One company that’s come under fire for “going woke” is Target. Target stores are now carrying the so-called “Pride collection,” which features a range of merchandise and clothing with transgender-friendly slogans. And it’s not just for adults; there’s plenty of pride merch for young children and babies, because it’s not enough to groom them in the schools and through Hollywood. You gotta brainwash them through the fashion industry as well.

The rainbow-vomit assortment of items includes various LGBT slogans and imagery, flags, mugs, lights, bags, onesies, sandals, chest binders, and even shirts with naked women on them.

This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing. We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how… pic.twitter.com/8g1UC41zAY — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 10, 2023

The collection includes a bathing suit that allows men with gender identity disorder to tuck their junk to pretend they look like women.

Target has new Pride collection. What this corporation is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are targeting children and selling chest binders and "tuck-friendly" bathing suits for children. pic.twitter.com/1koW3N6mkZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 16, 2023

Tuck friendly??? Wtf target pic.twitter.com/harrkbkCSW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023

And, just to make sure no one misses out on the grooming, the collection has been seen prominently displayed at the front of the store, right as shoppers enter the women’s and children’s clothing section. Because everyone must see “Trans people will always exist,” “Sorry, can’t think straight,” “Here, queer and without fear,” and “Super Queer” emblazoned on shirts as they walk into Target. Why not? I’m sure that’s a real hoot for parents who go shopping with their kids. Another shirt features a slogan that says homophobia and transphobia “can be cured with education.”

Personally, I’d like to see a shirt that says “gender identity disorder can be cured with therapy,” but I don’t think Target would carry it.

Naturally, there’s been plenty of outrage and calls for boycotts. But this move by Target shouldn’t shock or surprise anyone. Target didn’t just decide to go woke. It’s been woke for some time now, and I’ve been boycotting the store since 2016 when they adopted their transgender-friendly bathroom policy that allowed men to follow little girls into their restrooms in the name of inclusivity.

“In our stores, we demonstrate our commitment to an inclusive experience in many ways,” the company announced in April 2016. “Most relevant for the conversations currently underway, we welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity.”

Because men have exploited pro-transgender bathroom policies to exploit women and girls, I felt I couldn’t support Target anymore. It was not a political decision; it was based on Target’s flagrant disregard for the safety of women and girls.

Target’s selling of transgender-friendly clothing also isn’t new. Last year, Target joined forces with TomboyX and Humankind to offer trans-friendly attire and such disturbing products as “binders” for girls who believe they are boys and “packers” for boys who believe they are girls.

Target’s horrifying pandering to the transgender cult pushed me away from the store years ago. Anyone who disapproves of what they’re doing should do the same, and never forget it.