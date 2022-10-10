Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay?

Remember when Madonna was really big in the 80s and 90s? I never particularly cared for her, but she was a cultural icon. Nowadays, she’s more of a has-been who is constantly trying to find new ways to be relevant. In 2003, she kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during the MTV Video Music Awards. You probably didn’t watch it, but you probably heard all about it. Madonna was clearly past her prime even then, and clearly in need of publicity stunts to keep her profile up as audiences shifted to newer, younger talent.

And it looks like Madonna is still up to her old tricks. On Sunday, she uploaded a video to TikTok which appears to suggest she’s coming out as gay.

In the five-second video, Madonna — who looks awful, by the way — stands in her bathroom, holding up a pair of bright pink underwear. A text overlay reads, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She throws the panties across the room. The camera then cuts to a wastebasket, showing she missed the shot.

Fans on the platform quickly concluded from the video that Madonna had just come out as gay. I wouldn’t put it past her to suddenly decide she’s gay. But, I also wouldn’t put it past her to make an ambiguous video solely to get some press.

And boy, did it work. A quick search of news sites reveals many outlets reporting on the video and speculating on its meaning.

Of course, the woke audiences of today were eating it up.

I should clarify that I could not care less about Madonna or her sexuality. What I see here is a blatant publicity stunt with Madonna trying to cash in on the trendiness of being LGBT. Clearly, her longtime stance as an ally was no longer cutting it. Nowadays, being a cis-gendered ally isn’t enough for the woke crowd. If you’re not LGBT, you’re nothing. It probably won’t be long before Madonna announces new preferred pronouns.

We’ve seen a lot of celebrities come out as transgender or announce new pronouns, and each time, those celebs benefit from tons of free publicity. According to statistics on Wikipedia, all of Madonna’s studio albums from the past 20 years haven’t cumulatively sold as many copies as her 1986 album True Blue. Also, her last studio album, Madame X, released in 2019, hasn’t even sold a million copies yet. A little publicity can’t hurt Madonna right now — she recently released a new compilation album of remixes, and she’s reportedly going on tour in 2023.