Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweater at His Paris Fashion Show

By Matt Margolis 10:20 AM on October 04, 2022
On Monday, Kanye West, the Grammy-winning recording artist and fashion mogul, was wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back of it while he was at his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris.

According to a report from Complex, West was not the only one at the presentation to be wearing the phrase on his sweatshirt. Others were seen wearing “variations of the same design” on their shirts, including conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Leftists who fancy themselves to be “social justice warriors” weren’t amused by West’s modification of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan, under which activists have rioted and looted in protest of what they claim is systemic racism.

West doubled down the following day in an Instagram post blasting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” he wrote. “Now [it’s] over. You’re welcome.”

