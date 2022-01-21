Rock Legend Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Marvin Lee Aday, the legendary rocker known as Meat Loaf, has died at the age of 74, representatives announced on his Facebook page early Friday morning.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the announcement read.

The Grammy-winning singer sold over 100 million albums over his six-decade career. His 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

That album was a collaboration with writer and producer Jim Steinman, a legend in his own right, who died last year. They also collaborated on Meat Loaf’s 1993 comeback album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which featured the Grammy-winning song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Meat Loaf also appeared in over 65 movies, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne’s World, and Fight Club.

His representatives have not revealed a cause of death yet, but according to TMZ, he had become “seriously ill with COVID.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they said. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

