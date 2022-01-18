Exposed: Progressive Democrats' Totalitarian Obsession in COVID Crisis

Anybody who thinks the “progressives” who now control the Democratic Party actually believe in individual liberty, limited government, and constitutional republicanism need look no further than the disturbing results of a new survey of likely voters.

Conducted by Rasmussen for the Heartland Institute, the January 5 survey of 1,016 likely voters in a nationally representative sample shows the degree to which Democrats support using the bureaucratic power of the state to impose their vision of responding to Covid without regard to any limitations or consideration of anybody else’s rights or preferences.

Asked if they support President Joe Biden’s plan to “impose a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on large businesses and government agencies,” 59 percent of the responding Democrats said they strongly support it and another 19 percent said they somewhat strongly support it.

That’s 78 percent, or more than three-quarters of the responding Democrats, favoring the policy the Supreme Court struck down five days ago.

But that’s just for starters. Consider the support Democrats expressed for other compulsory policies:

55 percent back federal and state government fines on the unvaccinated.

59 percent have no problem with federal and state governments confining the unvaccinated in their homes at all times except emergencies.

45 percent favor confining the unvaccinated in “designated facilities or locations.”

48 percent support federal and state governments fining or imprisoning individuals “who publicly question the efficacy of the existing Covid vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.”

47 percent think government should be able to require the unvaccinated to wear a tracker device to ensure they are properly quarantining and social distancing.

The only suggested policy for which Democrats failed to muster either big majorities or near-majorities having government remove children from the home of parents who are unvaccinated. A “mere” 29 percent — or one of every four — said yes to that brutal idea.

Faithwire’s Billy Hallowell observed of the survey results, “This data emerges as questions persist about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with critics continuing to debate over the U.S. government’s handling of the crisis — and with ongoing rhetoric and policymaking in some arenas aiming at those who have declined the vaccine.”

I’m not nearly as diplomatic as Mr. Hallowell. My take on this data is that these people cannot wait to tell us all how to live every aspect of our lives because once they establish they own your body, nothing will be off-limits.

In other words, as David Horowitz, a former radical New Left activists in the 1960s (from among the “Red Diaper” babies whose parents were self-proclaimed Communist), has famously said, “Inside every Progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.”

