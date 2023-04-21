Weekend Parting Shot: The Watch You Never Knew You Needed

Happy Friday everyone. Around these parts, we flirted ever-so-briefly with spring before bypassing summer and going straight into fall. On the plus side, I am getting out of mowing the yard this weekend. Instead, I’ll be doing my duty and heading to my state GOP convention. Out of a sense of obligation, I signed up to be a delegate once upon a time. Hopefully, there will be better concessions than last time. Maybe there will be a beer stand. I doubt it, but a guy can always hope.

Aside from the usual speeches, this will be an organizing convention, and we will have to sit through a raft of rule changes that no one understands. But, none other than Ron DeSantis is set to be the keynote speaker. Provided I don’t get my skull crushed by a bearded, balding, 350-pound man in a sundress wielding a Louisville Slugger and shouting “Love is love!” I’ll bring you all of the proverbial “deets” on Monday. Pray for me. No, seriously. A year ago I would have meant that as a joke. These days, there is no telling what the Left is capable of.

Your Christmas shopping is done!

I know it’s spring. Well, it is for most of you. But why break into a sweat a week before Christmas when you can get everyone the gift they need now? May I suggest an Egard watch? Why? Normally, I would tell you to watch the video in this Tweet. But for some odd reason at press time, the page was down. (Elon Musk, please pick up a courtesy phone.) But you can still watch it below, courtesy of The Post Millennial and Ian Miles Cheong:

This is an incredibly good advertisement. You’ll never see the twist coming. pic.twitter.com/iZHPm37jIj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 20, 2023

Related: Female Athlete Injured by Fake Female Competitor Calls for an End to the Madness

In the interest of full disclosure, I love watches, and no, Egard is not going to send me a watch because of this piece. In the first place, that would be illegal. In the second place, my wife says I have enough watches. Of course, she says that about my swords and cigars. So what are ya gonna do?

Actually, the reason I am recommending the company is that Egard is going out on a limb and defending female athletes. And it is making no excuses. Yes, some of the watches run a little to the pricey side, and this is a down economy. But one of the ways we win is by directing our money to people who share our values. A boycott is all well and good, but so is supporting one another in the fight. We can yell, scream and post to our heart’s content or discontent. But all of that may mean nothing if we don’t put our money where our politics are. We need to stand with the people who stand up. I may even buy one at some point. If my wife lets me.

Wine Recommendation: Because, as a priest once told me, “The Lord gave us the grape so we could enjoy it.”

If you are looking for a red wine that can pretty much do it all, I suggest the Anciano No. 5 Rioja Tempranillo.

This is a nice-tasting and serviceable wine that will go well with a meat dish, or even dessert. I would not drink it as a stand-alone, since it really works best when it compliments a dish, even if it is an hors d’oeuvre or appetizer. I mean, you can drink it without food if you want — I’m not the wine police — but it should be paired with food to bring out the flavor. Somehow the vineyard managed to combine the right amount of sweetness, smokiness, and fruitiness to make a well-rounded all-purpose red. And it is reasonably priced. It comes covered by gold netting, making it look like a novelty wine that would be served while watching Sex and The City. Never mind the netting. Just cut it off and enjoy. You’ll thank me later.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend and if I survive tomorrow, I’ll see you on Monday.