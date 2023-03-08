New Chinese App Forces the Faithful to Register for Worship

One of the interesting things about the COVID-19 pandemic was that even after Gavin Newsom grudgingly allowed churches in California to open, one of the requirements was that they keep records of who in a given congregation had been vaccinated. I’ll have more on that in a future column, but if this sounds like something that would happen in a totalitarian state, you would be right. Something very similar is taking place in China, which should come as no surprise to anyone.

From the nation that brought you the data harvesting and the porn-pushing app TikTok comes the new app, “Smart Religion.” Right now, it is being used in the Henan province, but what do you think the chances are of it spreading to the rest of the country? And it is tailor-made for the likes of Gavin Newsom here.

Before anyone in the Henan province—Christian, Muslim, or Buddhist—can attend a service of their choice, they must first complete an application via the app. In its report, ChinaAid outlines the process:

According to the application’s requirements, religious people must select the religious venue they want to attend before booking. Still, the use of religious identification keywords such as “mosque,” “temple,” “Christianity,” and “Catholicism” is not allowed. Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation. Those who are allowed into the church must also have their temperature taken and show a reservation code.

The app was developed by the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission in the province. ChinaAid warns that the app is being used as part of China’s frighteningly comprehensive surveillance system to “manage religion.” The report said that last month, Zhang Leiming, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and head of the United Front Work Department, told the Provincial Ethnic and Religious Committee that management of religion was needed to “unite and guide the majority of religious believers to follow the Chinese Communist Party unswervingly.”

That people of faith in China are being subjected to this should be unnerving, although expected. And speaking of things you can expect, you should probably keep an eye out for a “voluntary” beta version of this app debuting in a blue state near you. And possibly some of the red ones.

