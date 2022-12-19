One More Step Toward Dystopia

Kurt Vonnegut was no conservative, but then again, not many famous people are. However, he did have a flair for making keen observations about humanity. And oddly enough, at least one observation is becoming a reality, albeit not from the precincts he would have expected.

Fair warning, Vonnegut’s writing can be a little salty, so bear that in mind if you decide to pick up one of his works. The book in particular that I have been thinking about over the weekend is a collection of stories called Welcome to the Monkey House. Specifically, a story entitled “Harrison Bergeron.” The story takes place in a not-too-distant dystopian future in which no one must be made to feel inferior. Attractive people must wear masks or appliances to make them appear ugly. Athletic people are made to wear weights to inhibit their movement, and people who have a particular talent do not maximize it. Those with above-average intellects are fitted with devices that emit ear-splitting, headache-inducing sounds if they begin to entertain complex thoughts.

At times we drift, stumble, run or even stampede toward the words of Harrison Bergeron, depending on the issue. There is no way that everyone can feel attractive, athletic, or talented without making sure someone else does not feel that way. While the reality of life is that it is unfair, the powers that be seem to want to level the playing field by using a steamroller.

Case in point: on Friday, a federal appeals court dismissed Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, Inc. According to Fox News, the plaintiffs argued that their athletic conference’s transgender policy of allowing men to compete on women’s teams put female students at a disadvantage. The policy could lock these young women out of titles, recognition, and other things, including college scholarships. The plaintiffs were four women’s track team members, Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, Ashley Nicoletti, and their mothers. They were petitioning the court to change the track records by removing wins by two males. These young men broke 17 records and notched 15 women’s state track titles. According to the plaintiffs and their legal counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom, this was a Title IX violation.

The case had already been dismissed in a district court because the two males in question had already graduated, and the court also ruled that the young women lacked the standing to have the records changed. The Second Circuit judges wrote:

Like the district court, we are unpersuaded, with respect to the claim for an injunction to alter records, that Plaintiffs have established the injury in fact and redressability requirements for standing; both fail for reasons of speculation. And because we conclude that the CIAC and its member schools did not have adequate notice that the Policy violates Title IX – indeed, they had notice to the contrary – Plaintiff’s claims for damages must be dismissed.

The court also apparently leaned on the case Bostock v. Clayton. In that case, the court decided that Title VII applied not only to biological gender but also to gender identity, sexual orientation, and expression.

In the case decided on Friday, the ACLU defended the two males who use the names Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, and was understandably pleased with the outcome. The attorneys at the ADF are mulling their next steps.

By now, countless words have been written about the blurring of gender lines and the effect it has on women and girls. But I submit that there is something even more sinister at work. Achievements, awards, scholarships, and honors can be removed or usurped at a moment’s notice. Not because someone else worked harder, but because they complained. We can have no more heroes because everyone must now be a hero for no other reason than that they showed up. Benchmarks, goals, and accomplishments must be dissolved for the sake of the national ego, or a policy, benefiting few, enforced by fewer, and borne by the majority. Right now it is the erasure of genders. Soon enough, it will be the erasure of individuals.