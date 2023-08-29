Founding Father: Sperm Donor Quits Job, Seeks Out His 96 Kids

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, but mega-sperm donor Dylan Stone-Miller is on a 9,000-mile trek to meet the almost-c-note of kids he has fathered.

Stone-Miller, 32, left his job to spend the summer tracking down the kids he sired. Most of the “recipients” of his numerous “contributions” are single women and female couples.

FACT-O-RAMA! Stone-Miller was paid $100 per “donation.” He used the money to pay for a lawyer after he was arrested for underage drinking in college. His parents refused to pay for the attorney and Stone-Miller had to take matters into his own hands (rimshot). He later admitted after a while he wasn’t doing it for the money.

Stone-Miller began his fatherly journey after he was contacted by a woman who, with her same-sex partner, received a dose of Stone-Miller’s gamete and gave birth to a girl named Harper. They also have a little girl named Harlow who was also fathered by Stone-Miller.

“I really hope you don’t feel violated in any way, but it’s Canadian Thanksgiving and I wanted to tell you how grateful my family is to you,” Alicia Bowes wrote to Stone-Miller. They made plans to have Stone-MIller meet the two girls. Then things got a little weird.

Stone-Miller asked Bowes to add him to a Facebook page called Xytex Offspring and Donors, a site where donors and families go to meet each other.

Bowes created a page just for Stone-Miller called “Xytex 5186 Offspring,” named for Stone-Miller’s sperm donor ID. Through the page, he has since met 25 of his numerous progeny.

The meetings are complex. Some parents are happy to meet Xytex 5186, while others want nothing to do with him. Many have no idea how Stone-Miller will fit into their brood.

“I don’t want Harper to feel like she can call him anything,” Bowes stated. “He is not her dad. Period. If she were to say that in front of us, we would straight up say, ‘Dylan is not your dad. He will never be your dad. You don’t have a dad. You have a donor.'”

CREEP-O-RAMA! The mothers of Harper and Harlow have matching tattoos to commemorate the death of their son, Huxley. Stone-Miller asked the women if he could get the same tattoo. They claim he was “pushy” in his insistence to get the same ink, considering he is still seen as something of a stranger.

There is no known record as to why so many people chose a college student with a criminal record to father their children. Narcissism seems to be one of Stone-Miller’s motivating factors. He reports feeling unsettled that some of the families don’t want their kids to call him “dad.”

“It was hard to look my biological daughter in the eye and tell her I wasn’t her dad,” Stone-Miller told reporters from the Wall Street Journal.

Stone-Miller left his job and has lived off of savings while traveling nearly 9,000 miles on his fatherly quest. His journey to meet his barrel of kids is set to end in September.