Bad Dreams Are Made of This! Video Appears to Show Doctor Struggling to Remove Snake From Woman's Ear

Is that a snake in your ear, or are you just happy to see me? … A video making the rounds on the interwebs purportedly shows a doctor attempting to remove a yellow snake from the left ear of an inexplicably, dare I say freakishly, calm young woman.

FACT-O-RAMA! If a snake ever sets up shop in my ear, I’m going to need a doctor and a diaper.

'Surgeon' struggles to remove live snake from woman's ear in viral video https://t.co/bDj5sleBcD pic.twitter.com/GJ86o0bbNB — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2022

The nightmarish, three-and-a-half-minute video shows a person whom we will assume is a medical worker battling to remove a snake that opens its mouth to greet a pair of tweezers coming its way.

The medical worker makes numerous valiant attempts using various tweezers, a Q-tip, and some liquid, but the defiant serpent, much like Stacey Abrams, refuses to concede. The doctor works much more slowly than I would prefer if I had a reptile sticking out of my head.

The one thing the doctor doesn’t do is just grab it and pull it out, which is the advice I would be screaming at the doctor until the uninvited slithery, slimy Joe Blake was eighty-sixed from my dome.

Is this video real or fake? You can watch the grueling duel between nature and modern medicine below and decide for yourself. Some social media commentators believe it’s fake. The New York Post questions its authenticity as well. There are several versions of the video out there but this one is my favorite, as it has “chilling” mood music and some of the worst commentary I’ve ever heard.