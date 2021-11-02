Democrats Are Teaching Our Kids That Communism Is Normal

When I was a kid, my grandfather would say, “I worry what the country will be like for you, Jr.” I had no idea what he meant.

Now I get it. What was unusual is becoming normal, even communism.

The New York City council voted unanimously to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson. Though Jefferson was a key Founding Father, he was also a slave owner back in the 18th century. In today’s woke society, nothing is more abhorrent.

Slavery was and is repugnant. No one is arguing otherwise. However, Jefferson’s contributions to the birth of America also can’t be denied. Removing his statue isn’t normal; in my opinion, it’s insane.

George Floyd also did something repugnant. At one point in his long career of crime, Floyd and his buddies told a woman they were from the “water department” and needed access to her home. The woman opened the door and tried to close it immediately upon realizing Floyd and his five friends were not with the water department. The woman was beaten. Floyd pointed a gun at her stomach and led her into another room, then he and his companions beat and robbed her. It was a violent armed home invasion, one of the most terrifying of crimes, and it earned him a five-year prison sentence. This was one of Floyd’s five stints in the hoosegow. This was in 2007, not 25 years ago.

In the year and a half since his death, George Floyd statues and murals have gone up around the country. At the same time, statues of the Founding Fathers are being torn down. You and I can see this is ludicrous, but to kids, it seems “normal,” and will remain so when they are adults.

Communist Goal # 30: Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

Our kids also watched Antifa and BLM burn the nation in honor of George Floyd with near impunity. I’m still appalled this was allowed to happen. Rioting without punishment, if you’re a lefty, will seem normal when our children are adults.

When I was a kid, men were not only not allowed in women’s lavatories or locker rooms, but entering one meant a beating from every man in the building. To today’s kids, it’s not only normal for a dude in a dress to relieve himself next to your 11-year-old daughter, but it’s also “hateful” to suggest he use the restroom of his real gender.

Communist Goal # 26: Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural and healthy.”

Call me a bigot, but a man demanding to be considered a woman is not normal. It isn’t healthy. It is an illness. Yes, a man has a right to live his life as a woman, but asking us to play along is laughable. Except in blue zones, where you can lose your job if you don’t play make-believe with someone suffering from mental illness.

Never in my 55 years have I seen states, key swing states to be exact, stop counting votes during a presidential election. It is not normal. It reeks of fraud potential, but to today’s kids, it will be seen as normal when they are adults because they witnessed it when they were young. Stealing elections will seem normal.

Joe Biden and New York City mayor Bill De Blasio are but two of the pinkos demanding people get the China flu jab or lose their incomes, for a virus with a 98.4% survivability rate. Without income, parents can’t buy food for their kids. This is, in my opinion, the most glaring example of communism in the U.S. “Do as your government tells you to do or your kids will not eat.”

To children today, this too will seem normal when it happens again and again. They will have learned at an early age to obey or starve.

Also, those who resist mandates are seen as selfish rogues—foolish conservatives spreading the China sneeze throughout the land, happily threatening the lives of others—despite science telling us that vaccinated people can contract and transmit the virus as easily as the unvaxxed.

Democrats are pretending “white supremacy” is a national threat, despite three things:

The Anti-Defamation League believes there are only 3,000 Klan klowns in the U.S.

BLM and Antifa have caused over $1 billion, maybe closer to $2 billion, in damages after the death of Saintly George Floyd. No other groups, even “white supremacists,” come close to that figure. Neither do those “insurrectionists” who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6.

Black people kill more than twice as many white people every year as white people kill black folks, despite white people outnumbering black people by almost 5 to 1. Spare us the “white supremacy” myth, President Poopypants.

Yet our kids are growing up believing that white supremacists, seething with bigotry, are lurking in the shadows, waiting to commit crimes against defenseless minorities, even though FBI stats tell us something else.

Here’s the punchline: if you don’t play transgender make-believe, if you denounce career criminals, or if you want statues of the Founding Fathers to remain, you’re branded what? A white supremacist! You are the enemy, and your kids will see you as such.

FACT-O-RAMA! Communists have historically sabotaged family and parenting. Pinkos know that kids are the future of their movement.

Australia has been building “COVID camps” for a while now. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has already mentioned the possibility of COVID camps in the U.S. They prefer to call it “shielding.”

High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.1,2They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.

Our government will likely decide who is “high-risk.” Your kids will accept that without question. Something tells me “high risk” people will be whomever the Democrats decide are high risk.

Why are the Democrats blatantly chasing away union workers, first-responders, healthcare workers, parents, and other voters with their mandates? Losing votes is political suicide. Maybe they realize they no longer need votes.