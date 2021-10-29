New UK Study Proves Vaccine Doesn't Stop Transmission of Delta Variant

A new study out of the UK backs up what we’ve been hearing for a while: the COVID-19 delta variant, first detected in India, is highly transmissible in vaccinated people, but at slightly lower rates than the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people also clear the virus a little faster than the unvaccinated.

The study focused on how vaccinated and unvaccinated people pass the virus on to household members.

The study enrolled 621 participants, identified by the UK contact tracing system, between September 2020 and September 2021#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 #Vaccinationhttps://t.co/Florsh06aL — Business Standard (@bsindia) October 29, 2021

Imperial College London published the findings of their 12-month study in The Lancet on Thursday.

Vaccination reduces the risk of delta variant infection and accelerates viral clearance. Nonetheless, fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts. Host–virus interactions early in infection may shape the entire viral trajectory.

“Our findings show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from being infected with the delta variant, and from spreading it onwards, in household settings,” researcher Professor Ajit Lalvani stated. “This is likely to be the case for other indoor settings where people spend extended periods of time in close proximity as will occur increasingly as we head into winter.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the vaccine doesn’t keep people from transmitting COVID-19.

If the vaccine doesn’t keep people from transmitting COVID-19, why would Democrats fire workers, especially essential workers like doctors, nurses, EMTs, police, and firefighters, all of whom were declared heroes last year?

New York City mayor Komrade Di Blasio even held a ticker-tape parade for them less than four months ago.

The new study reaffirms what we’ve seen again and again lately: being vaccinated will help you recover from COVID-19 faster than those who remain unvaccinated. However, vaxxed or not, people who contract COVID-19 will have the same level of peak viral load.

An analysis found that the viral load declined most rapidly for those who were vaccinated with the Delta variant compared with those who are unvaccinated, according to the researchers. But the peak levels of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, in vaccinated people were similar to levels in unvaccinated people, they found, adding that it might be the reason why the Delta variant can spread despite vaccination. –The Epoch Times

In May of 2020, researchers announced that 66% of all COVID-19 patients in New York were people who had taken the precaution of staying home.