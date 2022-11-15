Man Wins Title at Elite Women’s Cycling Tournament

According to a report by National Review, a man, Austin Killips, won an elite woman’s cycling race at a Massachusetts cyclocross tournament on Saturday, November 12.

Killips, “a transgender-identifying man,” won out over 43 women on the first day of the Massachusetts tournament.

He completed the race in 50 minutes and 25 seconds, according to the results. Killips was awarded the victor’s trophy and was photographed on the top ceremonial pedestal next to second-place cyclist Ava Holmgren, who finished the race one second behind Killips, and third-place cyclist Lizzy Gunsalus, who had a time of 50:31. The second- and third-place finishers are women. The next day, Killips placed third on the second day of the UCI Elite Women Race. The week before, he placed third at the Women Pro Race at the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross Day 2, another event held in Massachusetts.

A follow-up report at mrcTV labels Killips an “activist” and links his blog called Estro Junkie.

Killips isn’t just a very confused man with a passion for making women eat his dust. He’s an activist. National Review reports that “Killips has an online blog called Estro Junkie, which he calls ‘a newsletter about the intersection of sports and queer theory.’”

National Review also points to an ongoing movement to “save women’s spaces” from gender intrusion, with spaces defined as “athletic competitions, locker rooms, and prisons.”