Singer Sam Smith Paid Tribute to Satan at the Grammys, and Zzzzzzzzz

In case you missed it, and you probably did, last night was the Grammy Awards. I used to love the Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys until politics took over the ceremonies and the awards began to honor entertainment that I didn’t enjoy. Over 10 years ago, I shared right here on PJ Media why I was moving away from my awards-show fandom even then.

At last night’s Grammys, one of the performances that people are talking about involved singer Sam Smith. He’s made headlines for declaring himself non-binary and going by “they” and “them,” and his most recent big hit was a song called “Unholy,” which is a duet between Smith and German transgender singer Kim Petras. They won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

But here’s the kicker: Smith performed the song dressed as the devil, flanked by dancers dressed as demons.

#GRAMMYs was a celebration of the destruction of our culture Not just skinny boys in womens evening wear

But

The pièce de résistance

A demonic tribute to Satan

Brought to you by @pfizer pic.twitter.com/aBK5LeQPkJ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 6, 2023

Hoo boy, talk about transgressive, amirite?

Ahead of the Grammys, CBS played along with the schtick.

….you can say that again. We are ready to worship! — CBS (@CBS) February 5, 2023

I guess Smith and Petras thought the most shocking thing they could do is try to offend Christians. What these people don’t realize is that we’ve seen it all before. Nothing like this should shock us.

I'm so tired of the broke, cliched "offend the Christians" shtick. It's the last refuge for talentless hacks propped up by increasingly irrelevant labels as avatars for overly produced pop diarrhea. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2023

I am completely unmoved by Sam Smith's devil routine. It's reductive, redundant and ridiculous. But maybe I'm just old. I've seen it 100 times by now. In the end, we're all talking about it. And wasn't that the point? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) February 6, 2023

The mantra of the LGBTOMG movement used to be, “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it.” Well, we’re all used to it by now, and people like Sam Smith can’t coast on his Luther Vandross-lite schtick or his plural pronouns. So I guess the next level of crying out for attention is trying to shock Christians for the umpteenth time.

Guess what? We’re bored with it all — until the groomers start coming for our kids.

Besides, I’d rather talk about how one of my favorite artists, worship collective Maverick City Music, tied Beyonce for the most awards of the night with four!

Or why not talk about how Madonna looks like a Muppet these days?

Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive. pic.twitter.com/pnJfkhgmAO — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2023

It’s no secret that culture is working against us these days. It’s harder than ever to avoid entertainment that doesn’t offend our sensibilities — and if you boycotted everything you didn’t agree with, you wouldn’t watch or read anything. That’s why it’s even more important to make sure you support media outlets that stand up for your values.

