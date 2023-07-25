Miss Sanity: Miss Italy Competition Bans ‘Trans Women’

In a win for the women of Italy, the Miss Italy competition has reportedly banned “transgender women” from competing.

Just a few years ago, it would have been widely accepted that dudes in dresses shouldn’t get to steal awards from women in female-only competitions. Now people expressing that truth are treated as if they brutally assaulted or murdered transgenders. So much for feminism and female empowerment. Except in Italy…

MRCTV’s Haika Mrema reported July 24 that Official Patron Patrizia Mirigliani clarified transgenders would not be allowed in the Miss Italy competition. A contestant has to be “a woman from birth.” Mirigliani told a local outlet, per MRCTV, “Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd.”

”Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth,” she explained. “Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women.” Good for Mirigliani for standing up for her fellow women and refusing to bend to woke ideology.

If only the Miss Netherlands competition had been so sensible, but a biological male just pranced off with the country’s title, as MRCTV noted. Rikkie Valerie Kolle, the first “transgender” to win Miss Netherlands, posted online, “I DID IT !!!!! I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.” Nothing like trampling a lot of women’s dreams!

Kolle isn’t the first transgender to participate in the Miss Universe contest, however, according to MRCTV. Apparently Spain is even woker than the Netherlands. Angela Ponce, a biological man, was Miss Spain in 2018, but didn’t get past the top 20 in the Miss Universe contest.

It used to be that when men were perceived as taking women’s jobs or awards, leftists screeched about the patriarchy. Now, when women complain about men taking their awards, leftists screech about transphobia. Talk about the revenge of the patriarchy.

The Miss Italy competition has taken a stand against transgender insanity. It would be wonderful if other beauty pageants followed this example. Who knew that in 2023, allowing only biological women in a women’s competition would take courage—but that’s the situation we face now in this crazy world.