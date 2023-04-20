European Reviews Find That ‘Gender Transition’ Doesn’t Solve Mental Problems

In findings that will shock no one living in the real world, reviews of evidence in several European countries reportedly found that transgender treatments and surgeries don’t actually solve mental health issues as predicted. Many young people are talked into “gender transitions” because they are told that this is the best or only way to prevent suicide. But the evidence simply isn’t there to back up such a claim.

A review published on April 14 for Current Sexual Health Reports acknowledged the fact that hacking off body parts and halting normal puberty development doesn’t create the utopian joy LGBTQ that activists anticipate. The review explains under “Recent Findings”:

Systematic reviews of evidence conducted by public health authorities in Finland, Sweden, and England concluded that the risk/benefit ratio of youth gender transition ranges from unknown to unfavorable. As a result, there has been a shift from “gender-affirmative care,” which prioritizes access to medical interventions, to a more conservative approach that addresses psychiatric comorbidities and psychotherapeutically explores the developmental etiology of the trans identity. Debate about the safety and efficacy of “gender-affirming care” in the USA is only recently emerging.

In the woke U.S., both the medical industry and government seem largely uninterested in investigating the potential harms of transgender medical “interventions.” In fact, detransitioners, or transgenders who return to living as their biological sex, often face a barrage of censorship, harassment, and outright hatred.

Oh look. The science indicates that there is no evidence that lying to vulnerable children and then butchering them because they're confused improves their mental health: https://t.co/w5swTKL095 pic.twitter.com/AHvatGiB8x — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 19, 2023

The April 14 review said (emphasis added):

There are significant knowledge gaps about the balance of benefits and harms as patients live their lives…Despite claims of the lifesaving nature of gender transition for adults, none of the many studies convincingly demonstrated enduring psychological benefits. The longest-term studies, with the strongest methodologies, reported markedly increased morbidity and mortality and a persistently high risk of post-transition suicide among transitioned adults. The lack of credible evidence of benefits of gender transition has come into focus for today’s transgender-identified youth, whose numbers have sharply increased…in North America, the narrative that “gender-affirmative care has been scientifically proven” has been remarkably resilient.

It is well worth reading the full review, particularly the list of assumptions upon which pro-transgender “care” is based in the U.S. regardless of evidence. The very interventions that supposedly aid mental health can too easily make it worse. But considering how lucrative the transgender surgery industry is becoming and in light of how dependent transgenders become on the medical industry it’s tragic but unsurprising that transgender ideology wins over evidence among too many in the medical field.

I wrote on April 19 for PJ Media about how a medical practitioner was caught on video during a Navy-sponsored presentation in Bahrain saying that it’s U.S. military policy to ask children sexually-explicit questions, including about “gender” orientation, without parental knowledge or permission. When an angry father challenged the boastful, chortling presenter, she claimed that parents with “closed mind[s]” can end up causing children to commit suicide. It’s the common leftist cant to justify sexualizing and transitioning kids even without parental approval. In fact, detransitioners bring up this lie when explaining how parents and children are talked into irreversible sex transition surgeries and treatments, as I said above. But, based on this new evidence, such a claim is ideological and not scientific.

This week in Bahrain the Navy told sailors that they talk to their children at age 12 about gender identity, sex, STD’s, pregnancy, etc. without notifying parents. When asked if "the Navy’s policy circumvents a parents right to know?" the @USNavy official answered "Yes". Insane. pic.twitter.com/sNw5nhEfwt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2023

Woke doctors and politicians are encouraging an ever larger group of young people to alter their bodies permanently with transgender “treatments” with no idea how such “treatments” will impact young people in the long run. How is that not child abuse?