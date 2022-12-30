Crocs Footwear Is Sponsoring a Drag Fashion Show—for CHILDREN

Shoe brand Crocs partnered with BBC Three’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” UK for a DragCon, which is happening Jan. 6-8, according to Industry Fashion. But it gets worse—the event was advertised as open to anyone under the age of 18. Nothing like dragging innocence through the mire in service of woke ideology.

Crocs is sponsoring DragCon’s Main Stage and will release a limited-edition “RuPeter” charm (Jibbetz) collection to customize Crocs, Industry Fashion said. The outlet noted that the event will also feature a Kids Fashion Show. That means Crocs is making it possible for drag queens to advertise their perverse tastes to kids. Media Research Center quoted an Instagram post from RuPaul’s DragCon that has since been removed, which said, “All kids under 18 are welcome, please report to the Main Stage at 12:45PM to participate.” Since Crocs is sponsoring the Main Stage, it is automatically supporting the Kids Fashion Show, which is apparently open even to toddlers.

In fact, the deleted Instagram post specifically mentioned Crocs: “Hit them with your catwalk, kids 👠 Bring it to the runway with your parent/guardian for the #DragConUK 2023 Kids Fashion Show, Sunday 8th January on the @crocseurope Main Stage!”

An Instagram post that has not been removed from “rupaulsdragcon” asked excitedly, “Y’all ready to crush the UK’s biggest weekend in #DragRace herstory? 🇬🇧 Don’t miss your chance to see your fave queens performing on the @crocseurope Main Stage at #DragCon UK 2023, the ONLY place to snatch exclusive RuPeter Jibbitz to decorate your Crocs!” Kids are obviously a target audience for the drag-celebrating Jibbitz collection, too.

And if that doesn’t already make you gag, another Instagram post from one of the drag queens, “bluhydrangea_,” showed him posing with a Croc in full costume to advertise a ticket raffle. “To celebrate the gorge new Mega Crush platform, Crocs and I are giving THREE lucky winners a pair of tickets to #DragCon UK in London, plus tickets to the exclusive After Hours party!” announced the cross-dressing performer.

Industry Fashion said Yann Le Bozec, Crocs’ VP of marketing EMEA-LATAM & Global Lead Distributor marketing, enthused, “RuPaul’s DragCon celebrates the power of authentic self-expression, an idea that lives at the heart of our brand, and we stand with those who bravely inspire others to embrace what it means to truly Come As You Are. We believe that personal expression is an inherent choice and recognising what makes each one of us unique is part of our commitment to inclusivity everywhere.” Inclusive indeed in terms of age. Crocs should be ashamed.