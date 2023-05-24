Techno-Hell: New App Harangues Men for Not Doing Enough Domestic Chores

Spain’s “Minister of Equality,” Irene Montero, has a novel solution to the oft-repeated complaint of modern feminists that household chores are not sufficiently divvied up between the sexes.

Her solution is a mobile application that harasses men who don’t pull their weight.

Via EuroNews:

Spain’s Ministry of Equality, headed by Irene Montero, wants to lend a hand to couples who are struggling with the division of labour at home. The plan, which is already underway, is to develop an application that will count the hours men and women living in the same household spend on housework. “An app to track how much time we spend doing chores?” asks Claudia in disbelief. “I’m not sure if it would work for us. We may have even more arguments when we see the difference in the average time each person is doing,” she adds.

The app, which is marketed as a “feminist approach” to domestic labor division, won’t just chronicle the disparity in actual household chores. It will also harass men who don’t provide concomitant amounts of “invisible tasks” like “emotional care of children.”

“The app will have a feminist approach. It will bring to light many invisible tasks that cause mental load and ones that are not related to the physical house, such as planning meals or dealing with the emotional care of children,” says the Ministry of Equality. According to a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), women in Spain spend more than twice as many hours as men (five versus two in the case of men). “The application is designed for all types of families and also for people who share a flat or live with friends,” says the Ministry. “We want to sow a seed that will later help us develop public policies around a co-responsible state. The great pending debt of the Equality policies.”

Why “equality,” like “black” as a race descriptor, is now capitalized is beyond me.

Montero has made her career promoting “equity.” From her speech at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, via La Moncloa: