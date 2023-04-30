University of California Has Moral Panic Over Fascist Birthday Cake

Birthday cakes adorned with unspecified “hateful symbols” caught the attention of the University of California, Santa Cruz Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Success Dr. Akirah Bradley-Armstrong.

She was sufficiently rattled by the reported incident to send out a campus-wide email decrying the hate.

Via University of California Santa Cruz:

This week, we received two separate reports of antisemitism and hate on and near our campus. The first reported incident took place on campus last Thursday, April 20. A group of students reportedly gathered to celebrate Adolf Hitler’s birthday. They sang happy birthday and ate cakes adorned with hateful and horrific symbols. The second reported incident took place in downtown Santa Cruz last Friday. A student found an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ flyer on their car’s windshield. The flyer included despicable and degrading claims about Jewish people and LGBTQIA+ people. We unequivocally condemn these – and all – antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ actions. They are at odds with our Principles of Community and, as such, will be addressed accordingly.

Imagine being so thirsty for evidence of racism and transphobia that you’re willing to pen a hysterical campus-wide email about a birthday cake with a Swastika frosting or whatever.

In a bit of bad news for the social engineers, UCSC’s “Principles of Community” are at odds with the United States Constitution — which, as a state-funded public institution, is binding on the administration.

Continuing:

White supremacy has no place at UC Santa Cruz. Nor does any action intended to degrade, dehumanize, or intimidate another based on identity. We will not tolerate such vitriol; nor will we abide the fear and terror it intends to inspire. United by our shared sense of humanity, we must strive to be a welcoming place for all people. Together, we must continue to reject all expressions of hate. Incidents like this can be painful and cause increased worry, fear, and anger. We encourage our community to reach out for support. In addition to support services offered by staff in our colleges and resource centers, Counseling and Psychological Services provides assistance for students. For employees, the Employee Assistance Program can provide counseling and support. All community members are encouraged to report incidents of hate or bias.

This is how you create a whole society full of basket cases who see MAGA terrorists hiding behind every dumpster, ready to drag a gender-fluid Person of Color™ into the alleyway to hate-crime them.

Most of the recipients of this email would in all likelihood have gone about their lives, never bothered for a second by a Hitler birthday cake. Instead, they get the alert and spring into action to go loot a Target™ for reparations.