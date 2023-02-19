WATCH: Mega-Cringe 'Diverse' Fashion Show

Via Yahoo! Life:

Irish designer Sinead O’Dwyer made her London Fashion Week debut to both critical and cultural acclaim. In an industry that likes to pat itself on the back for mere attempts at diversity—racial, body, or otherwise—O’Dwyer is one of the few up-and-coming designers whose entire ethos, not just a collection or two, revolves around making fashion appealing for everyone. This week, when O’Dwyer presented her sophomoric effort at London Fashion Week with her fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, she made headlines for her inclusivity once again. On top of custom-fitting her designs to each model across a large sizing spectrum, she also intentionally designed looks to emphasize parts of our bodies that often get ignored or minimized in high fashion spaces: large breasts and midsections, for starters. And this time, she expanded the spectrum of diversity even further, including a model in a wheelchair and a pregnant model.

This is a real model walk in 2023: pic.twitter.com/aSrCZoLhWM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2023

As one commenter on the Twitter thread noted, “[I] thought I was watching Mad Max II.”

Look at their eyes. There seems to be nothing there but impotent rage and despair. I’m not super religious, but I’m beginning to give credence to the theory that some off-world demonic force has propagated this LGBTQ+++™ ideology and sucked adherents’ souls out. The visual evidence appears to support it.

As with every normal activity or event that Social Justice™ commandeers, the entire original purpose is subverted for the sake of servicing the ideology. A fashion show is ostensibly supposed to inspire the viewer to adopt the displayed fashion. But here, the fashion is clearly intentionally ugly, and the models who are supposed to look confident and happy instead lumber across the stage with slumped shoulders and frowning faces.

The social engineers make everything ugly on purpose to demoralize you.