Monstrous Disembodied Arms Appear on the Boston Common

By Athena Thorne 11:32 AM on January 14, 2023
One of the unnerving things about Big Left’s initiatives is that they always seem to burst forth fully formed when they inflict themselves on an unsuspecting public. All the normal Americans are somehow left out of the entire decision-making process, from conception through funding and development; it’s not just that we don’t have a say, but we’re not even made aware that the initiative is in the works until it is visited upon us in its final form.

For example, by the time we learned that the climate lords at WEF think should eat bugs, there was already a growing cricket farm infrastructure in place, and cricket flour was already being added to some foods.

In the same vein, many of us in the Northeast were gobsmacked by the massive, disembodied arms that appeared on the Boston Common on Friday the 13th. Called “The Embrace,” the bronze sculpture was unveiled in time for Martin Luther King Day Weekend.

At nearly 20 tons and 22 feet in height, The Embrace dominates the 1965 Freedom Plaza and is intended as a memorial to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. The project was reportedly five years in the making by a group called Embrace Boston, which trades in “racial and economic justice” activism.

Embrace Boston’s website is poorly designed and nearly impossible to read, so don’t look there for coherent information or images of the sculpture or the people it honors. However, the website does note important things like this:

We acknowledge that Boston is situated on the traditional homelands of the Massachusett People. We also acknowledge their relatives and neighbors, the Nipmuc and Wampanoag Peoples.

We recognize the historical legacy of colonialism and racism by honoring and paying respect to the land. We do it to raise greater public consciousness of First Nation sovereignty and cultural rights as a small step toward equitable relationships and reconciliation.

It also raises questions of what it means to live in a new Boston. What did it take for us to get here? And how can we be accountable to our part in history?

and

Working at the intersection of arts and culture, community, and research to dismantle structural racism. We see a radically inclusive and equitable Boston where everyone belongs and Black people prosper, grounded in joy, love, and well-being.

As is ever the case, everything Woke touches turns to excrement.

The sculpture is intended to commemorate the lives and work of the Kings in Boston, where they met, fell in love, and raised issues of equality that ultimately moved America forward. The inspiration for the work was a famous photo of the pair hugging at a press conference following the announcement that MLK had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The image is both historic and emotional, and is excellent source material for a public monument. The decision to reproduce only the couple’s arms is incomprehensible.

Brooklyn artist Hank Willis Thomas was tapped to create the sculpture. Thomas is apparently a go-to guy for progressive public art, and his commissioned pieces dot the country. “Thomas unveiled his permanent work ‘Unity’ in Brooklyn, NY. In 2017, ‘Love Over Rules’ permanent neon was unveiled in San Francisco, CA and ‘All Power to All People’ in Opa Locka, FL,” his website reveals.

The sad thing is that, when one looks at the humongous bronze arms and hands, one sees that Thomas rendered them with talent and skill. The potential for a stunning and impactful tribute to the Kings was there because all the ingredients were in place: funding, talent, resources, and location. Yet somehow, all we got was an elephantine set of rampant, unmoored arms.

Dismayed Boston Herald columnist Rasheed Walters commented:

I couldn’t have said it better. Sad, indeed!

Athena Thorne
Athena Thorne is an award-winning author, coastal conservative, and Americanist who loves to spot patterns in the big picture. Email tips and comments: [email protected] Follow Athena on Twitter: @Athena_Thorne
