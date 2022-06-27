Sad: NYC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Credit Their Success to Abortions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed that his teenage girlfriend had an abortion (hope she was chill with him telling the world about it) before crediting the sad procedure with his professional success.

Adams spoke on the steps of New York City Hall, announcing steps the city intended to take to make abortion even more accessible in reaction to the Supreme Court Dobbs ruling. On a personal note, Adams described a scene that occurred when he was 15. He had just returned home from being arrested and manhandled by the NYPD, only to have his then-girlfriend tell him she was pregnant. “It was my desire, automatically, just to say, ‘Linda, keep the baby,'” said the mayor in a heartbreaking confession.

“She said, ‘Eric, you — you’re arrested, you’re not going to school. What future is this baby going to have?’ And she made the decision that was smart for both of us. She made the right call, because she was empowered. She was in control,” concluded hizdowner.

The fact is that, for youth who are raised in the progressive cultural milieu of places like New York City or Chicago or L.A., everything Adams said is considered perfectly logical and, sadly, even virtuous. (Well, except for his faux pas of saying “baby” instead of “clump of cells.”) Expediency is king in blue places, and no higher calling exists than to gratify one’s own purpose and desire. How different would things be if kids were taught to keep it in their pants rather than to run to the clinic to avoid derailing their future plans?

Before the mayor spoke, seven high-level female staffers took turns at the podium — three of whom confessed past abortions of their own. The New York Post reports:

The 61-year-old stepped up to the podium after seven of his top deputies — all women — took to the microphone to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision, three of whom revealed their decisions to terminate their pregnancies. “Being a mother is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve loved it so much. But when I was 18 years old, I was not ready to be a mom,” said a visibly emotional Anne Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor who oversees the Big Apple’s sprawling public health and social services apparatus. “If I did not have access to a safe affordable abortion, I would not be here with you all today,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have the life that I wanted to have. I wouldn’t be the mother that I wanted to be.”

Pardon me, but how does Williams-Isom know this? From where did she acquire the prescience that, if she had chosen to bear her child, she would never amount to anything?

Whether she resides in a city like New York, where carrying unplanned pregnancy to term is never even considered, or in a conservative place where abortion would never cross her mind, a teenager faced with a crisis pregnancy is in a desperate position. It’s an awful lot to heap onto young shoulders, and it’s not hard to understand why a teenager, herself a dependent, would take the path her culture lays out for her. Either way, something potent and irreplaceable is lost. But when I look around at the older people I know who are facing the struggles of aging, the ones who have loving children (and grandchildren) are in a better place than the ones who pursued only their own personal gratification and professional success.