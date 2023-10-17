The Morning Briefing: Another Trump Derangement Syndrome 2024 Election Interference Update

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sartonia wasn’t at all surprised by the seasonal success of her Corduroy-Clad Liberace Miniatures collection.

Advertisement

There is plenty of division to be found anywhere right of center on the American political spectrum. Republicans spend more time fighting other Republicans these days than they do going after Democrats. I don’t worry too much about that because I figure it’s better for everyone to get it out of their systems now rather than fight over dinner on election night next year.

One thing that a lot of people in this fractured coalition can agree on is that the Democrats are using corrupt, politically motivated prosecutors and judges to preemptively interfere with the 2024 presidential election. Even Republicans who are no longer fans of former President Donald Trump find themselves saying, “You’ve GOT to be kidding me!” every time a rogue prosecutor or judge absolutely mangles the law in an effort to keep him off of the ballot.

They’re interfering with the 2024 election because they say Trump tried to interfere with the 2020 election.

Makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

We’re usually talking about unhinged prosecutors when we’re covering stories like this. Today we are dealing with a judge who has publicly been in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome for a while now. Victoria covered this latest legal circus:

The hearing in Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s D.C. U.S. District Courtroom over whether to at least partially gag Donald Trump was at times contentious and at other times surreal and Kafkaesque. Chutkan ruled that Trump could not post or repost “attacks against Special Counsel, staff, court staff or personnel” as well as prohibited statements about witnesses or expert witnesses. The hearing was part of one of two cases Special Counsel Jack Smith brought against Trump for calling the 2020 election “stolen” and for somehow instigating the January 6 incursion into the Capitol Building, despite evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. And now Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has dripping antipathy for Donald Trump, will decide if the former president and current presidential candidate can speak at will about the gang-up on him by the intelligence community, the Department of Justice, the Biden Administration, and the Biden campaign to knock him out of contention for the White House. Trump lawyer Liz Harrington wondered, “Let’s see what happens on Monday in Judge Chutkan’s courtroom. Will America survive, or not?” Ruling? Not.

Advertisement

As Victoria notes at the top of her post, Chutkan has been locking up J6 defendants, so she’s part of the rabid pack of leftists who is too stupid to know what the word “insurrection” means. Those people are far more dangerous than anything that happened on January 6, 2021.

Each new thing that one of these Democrat apparatchiks who pollute our legal system throws at Trump has a more “East Berlin” feel to it than the last. This one is really creepy. Chutkan is disturbingly comfortable with her lack of regard for decency, the truth, or the Constitution of the United States. More and more, the leftists doing the bidding of Biden’s puppet masters are behaving as if they’ll never face any kind of judgement.

Each assault by the Left on one of Trump’s freedoms is laying the groundwork for an assault the freedoms of anyone who disagrees with them. We know that. They know that we know that, but they feel unstoppable at the moment.

I’m no legal expert, but the ones I know and read tend to say that most of what is happening to Trump won’t survive scrutiny in higher courts. Of course, whether any of it will make it to a sane court before the election next year is a crapshoot. The Democrats’ plan is obviously to bury Trump with a full scale lawfare assault. Trump has been able to weather it all so far, but even he may have a breaking point.

Advertisement

Let’s hope that in the course of looking for Trump’s breaking point, the leftist lunatics don’t find that the Constitution has one.

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Everything Isn’t Awful

Make your own Slip ‘N Slide

Sliding into the new week.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LvM45Boiv7 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gateway to Hell

Oscar Wilde and the Necessity of Independent Thought

Hamas Denial and Holocaust Denial Are Variants of the Same Disease

CIA: ‘Our Bad for Running the 1953 Iranian Coup of a Democratically Elected Leader’

Why Has the Biden Campaign Joined Trump’s Social Media Platform?

