Hollywood Big Wigs Drop Hammer on Writers Guild's Silence About Hamas

Hollywood has a well-earned reputation for being filled to the brim with “progressive ideology,” which is a fancy way to refer to the teachings of Karl Marx. In other words, it’s like dolloping Cool Whip on a pile of garbage. Yes, the powers that be in the entertainment industry have, like the mainstream media, become puppets used by radical left-wingers to help promote propaganda that brainwashes those who are not critical thinkers into adopting their morally bankrupt view of the world.

A great example of this comes from all of the celebrities who have come out in support of the Palestinians in light of the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, which left over 1,000 innocent people dead. Fortunately, not everyone in Hollywood is that soulless, as evidenced by a group of popular writers like comedian Jerry Seinfeld, horror master Eli Roth, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jenji Kohan, who came out against their own union for staying silent about the attacks on the Jewish nation.

According to Breitbart News, a letter that was published on Medium over the weekend features the writers calling out the Writers Guild of America for their failure to address the horrific murder, assaults, kidnappings, rapes, and other mistreatment of Jews in Israel at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

“When it comes to taking a stand, the Writers Guild of America has always led by example,” the letter says, pointing out that the WGA did not waste a single moment in publicly declaring its support for both the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements.

“But when terrorists invaded Israel to murder, rape, and kidnap Jews… the Guild stayed silent. It remains the only major Hollywood union to do so,” the letter continues.

Writers Call Out WGA for Not Speaking Out in Support of Israel Following Hamas Attacks https://t.co/jBePZYRKo3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 15, 2023

It then says, “The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people is complex and full of nuance, but the crimes committed on October 7th were simple and cruel. If we cannot stand up to call it what it is — a monstrous act of barbarity — then we have lost the plot.”

Several other writers joined these big names, including Josh Gad, Scott Frank, and David Goyer.

Back in 2020, the WGA issued a public declaration of its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with the East Coast branch writing that it “stands in solidarity with the protesters and activists fighting to end police violence and the systemic oppression of black people.”

What’s really twisted is that the BLM organization came out not long after the terrorist attacks took place and voiced its support for Hamas and Palestine, with the Chicago chapter sharing a cartoon image of a Hamas paraglider.

After catching a lot of flack for the post, the group deleted it. It was too late; the damage had been done. Individuals who weren’t already aware of how morally bankrupt this supposed activist group is certainly know now — at least those who care and aren’t simply joining hands with the organization for the sake of winning cultural social media points.

It’s refreshing to see some heavyweights in the film and television industry standing up against the status quo in Hollywood and calling out the WGA for its silence in the face of the violence that the Israelis have had to face from the terrorists who have been a constant thorn in their side for decades now.

What is ironic is the sheer volume of posts that leftists have pushed over the years on social media concerning how racist and hateful American culture is; meanwhile, they are repeating the same lame talking points Hitler used to justify his hatred of the Jews 70-plus years ago.