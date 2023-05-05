The Morning Briefing: Back to Basics—Trump Hammers Biden Over Border Nightmare

Top O’ the Briefing

Given that we now live in an age when those of us who are constantly called conspiracy theorists are proven right, it’s not a stretch to believe that Joe Biden’s puppet masters attempted to create a crisis at the Mexican border that they could then take credit for “fixing.” If anyone would care to attempt to disabuse me of that notion I’d be willing to listen, but I’m confident that my assessment is close to the mark.

Because Democrats never get anything right when it comes to border issues, the problem so quickly spiraled even more out of control that it was obvious that everything they complained about Trump doing on the southern border was what worked best.

Things are about to get even uglier with the expiration of Title 42, which Chris wrote about earlier in the week:

It shouldn’t take much to convince anyone outside of the Biden administration that there’s a crisis at our southern border, and it shows little sign of getting better. Add to this crisis that’s already out of control the fact that Title 42, the provision that allowed the federal government to detain more illegals over pandemic protocols, expires on May 11. Conditions at the border are likely to get worse before they get better. As a result, one border city is preparing for the post-Title 42 onslaught by declaring a state of emergency. Oscar Leeser, mayor of El Paso, Texas, is expected to announce details about the state of emergency on Monday.

Good times in BidenLand.

Biden’s feckless folly has helped Trump refocus and play to one of his greatest strengths: his no-nonsense approach to border security. His uncompromising candor on the subject is what initially began drawing voters to what was thought to be a longshot candidacy when he first came down the escalator.

Catherine wrote yesterday about some remarks Trump made the Biden border:

“Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in U.S. history by far,” Trump began in the video, which his son Donald Trump Jr., tweeted. “We replaced catch-and-release with detain and deport. One of my most successful policies was Title 42, which allowed for instant expulsion of any illegal alien who crossed our borders.” It’s that policy that is supposed to end soon under Biden. “Anybody, if they were bad, we got ’em out, we got ’em out fast,” Trump went on. “Those who trespassed into our country could be immediately sent back to the place from which they came.” But Trump said that Biden “terminated every successful border policy” from Trump’s term, including Remain in Mexico, “deliberately throwing open the borders and instituting catch-and-release and resettling untold millions and millions of illegal aliens into the United States.”

Trump is one of the few politicians on either side of the aisle who is willing to speak honestly about the kinds of people who head into the United States illegally from Mexico. As I’ve written before, we’re supposed to pretend that everyone flooding in is of the highest moral character and only coming to the U.S. “do the work most Americans won’t do” and send the money back to their poor families in Mexico.

Most Republican politicians don’t have guts to be frank about the dangerous and unsavory criminal element that insane open border policies allow in. It’s not just cartels anymore. Catherine goes over some of other problematic demographics that the liberals don’t mind letting into the country.

Trump isn’t plagued by the timidity that affects other Republicans. In fact, this is where his lack of filter is a definite plus.

It’s not just his words, however. Should he get back into office, I have no doubt that he would immediately begin tightening border security. I may be skeptical (but still hopeful) about his ability to get the Swamp drained, but I know that the border will be at the top of his list of priorities.

The Mexican border is long past the point of merely being a concern for those of us who live near it. In their efforts to mint new voters overnight, the Democrats are willing roll out the red carpet for organized crime and terrorists.

You know, people who do the work most Americans don’t want to do.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s kick things off with this quick note from Alex:

Will there be any justice and legal consequences for the Bidens? When I ask that question I get the same answer that I get when I ask myself a different question…has OJ found the real killer yet?

I alluded to it in yesterday’s MB, but didn’t elaborate much. I still think that the best chance for any kind of justice with these guys is if the Dems really want Joe gone. Then the obstacles that have been clogging up the various investigations will magically disappear. Unfortunately, we will then have to deal with the next commie nightmare that the Democrats throw into the mix.

Even my liver can’t handle that.

Here is the conclusion to a long, thoughtful email from Bill:

What I’m saying with our big cities and whole states like California, Oregon, and Washington, going to rack and ruin with “barbarians” both native and foreign-born taking control, and with our economy going down the drain, it may not be that long before this country, literally and politically, falls apart.

I occasionally flirt with despair like this, but very briefly. I do think it’s a possibility, but I believe the good people of the Republic have a fight or two left in us. I talk to the friends and family that I have around me, and I realize that the social media and news world isn’t the only world.

Jonathan writes:

You wrote in today’s column, “Brandolph never felt more dapper than when hitting the town in his Rubik’s cube-colored corduroys.”

First, I have to commend you for making a name out of the last names of two West Virginia senators, Robert Byrd and Jennings Randolph. Not sure what kind of Appalachian cheer, yell, or greeting you might get from the Mountain State, though.

Second, I bet he–Brandolph–could really rock to “Twist and Shout”! Or, he could say he was living biblically by following the “Mosaic” law (mosaic–lots of different color tiles, etc)

Semper non sequitirii!

As much fun as I have writing that second line most nights, on some it’s like pulling my own teeth. Whenever anyone expresses appreciation for the effort, it makes it all worth it. And well played with “Mosaic.”

This thought-provoking email came from John:

Stephen –

My occupation requires me to analyze complex and unique systems to figure out how they work. And I believe I am on the path to figuring out the mechanism behind your daily opening non sequitur. It seems to usually consist of five typical parts:

An unusual or very rare (but real) name An emotion enhanced by an adjective An activity and/or subject enhanced by adjectives A reaction from… An improbable social group

For example,

“Hezekiah was deeply troubled that his passionate hobby of collecting of broken trash bag tie straps was not embraced by his fellow members of the Death Valley Pearl Diving Society.”

Or something like that. Do please understand that I undertook this effort in a dedicated attempt to understand why your constructions delight me each day. But even if I were to understand the process, I know I could never replicate your consistent creative brilliance.

You, sir, are irreplaceable.

Well, thank you very much for that. Honestly, I never really thought about a process until I read this. In fact, I don’t even remember why I began writing them (I mean, beyond the fact that I’m just weird). I’ll have to dig into the archives one day and find out when it all started. I will also be keeping your description of the process handy and see if it helps whenever the Sine Qua Non Sequitur writer’s block is upon me.

We’ll finish with this from David:

Hello Kruiser,

I just read and loved your 2018 book Straight Outta Feelings, and loved it. I see where your independent streak comes from, and how it still shows in today’s column. I didn’t expect it to be such a great (and funny) resource for the history of the 2016 election, so that was an added bonus. It also gave me a deeper understanding/appreciation of Donald Trump, though the political scene has changed quite a bit in the past 4 years, hasn’t it? I will be referring to your book often and sharing with my friends. If they are really good friends, I will send their own copy.

Keep up the good work!

Thank you, David, I’m so glad you enjoyed it. Yes, things have changed a lot since then, which is why I’m writing a big update that covers 2020 until now. It’s called Still Outta Feelings. I hope to have it finished in the next six weeks. I thought I would have it finished sooner, but a few new ideas for it recently popped into my head. Anyone who is interested in checking out Part One can get a copy here. I’ve still got the Black Friday price on it, so it won’t be breaking the bank for anyone. As soon as I finish that, I’ll be doing a big update on my 2013 book about education (which I updated in 2018), Don’t Let the Hippies Shower. It’s going to cover the groomer madness.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in this week. Let’s keep the party going!

