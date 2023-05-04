Might as Well Put Them to Use: Chicago Police Stations Become Migrant Shelters

At last, the Left has found a use for police stations that is consistent with its guiding principles and overall philosophy. Chicago is a showcase city for far-Left policies. Crime is through the roof, drug use is rampant, and the police are cowed, defensive, and defanged. But now the city, in its infinite Marxist/Leninist wisdom has found a new use for the police stations that have become largely ceremonial in outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (and soon to be incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson’s) Chicago: they’re being used to shelter illegal migrants. How wonderfully fitting.

Fox News reported Wednesday that “Chicago police sources say that their stations have become shelters for migrants, with at least two police precinct lobbies housing asylum seekers.” How enlightened! How progressive! Now New York and Los Angeles and Seattle and all the rest don’t want to be outdone by the Windy City, do they? They should go even further and actually evict the remaining police officers in their embattled stations and convert them all into full-time migrant shelters.

Chicago hasn’t gone that far. At least not yet. That could be incoming Mayor Johnson’s first act: consistent with Chicago’s proud status as a “sanctuary city,” he could fire the cops, clear out all law enforcement material from the stations, and turn them over entirely to the migrants. After all, what is happening now is a human rights outrage that must not stand.

The migrants, according to Fox, “have been sleeping in the stations’ entryways. The immigrants, who do not have access to showers or adequate bathrooms, are often sick and vomiting.” And yet there are police officers — police officers, every last one of them a symbol of the racist and oppressive old order against which Chicago so resolutely stands — occupying space in the same building. Clear them out! In the name of humanity, they must go!

The Chicago Police Department (CPD), meanwhile, thoroughly checkmated, “said they sympathize with the migrants.” Police officials believe that sheltering the migrants in police stations “shines a light on the nationwide immigration crisis.” Law enforcement? Pah! That’s so twentieth-century! Chicago, Fox reminds us, “has been a ‘sanctuary city’ for more than five years,” so let’s keep our priorities straight. Chicago’s mission, as far as its far-Left government is concerned, is to bring in as many migrants as possible, so as to do all it can to weaken our national character and cohesion and make it easier for the socialist internationalist political elites to impose their will upon us. Fighting crime, the way police officers used to do in the bad old days of Amerikkka, has to take a back seat. At best.

There are, however, a few voices of sanity still out there. An anonymous observer whom Fox identified as “a Chicago law enforcement source” remarked, “This is a dangerous situation that arose from their ridiculous sanctuary city policy. They clearly do not have a plan to deal with it and they’re placing the cops once again in undue risk.” Placing the cops at risk? How much do you think Lori Lightfoot or Brandon Johnson cares about that?

And so now in what are supposed to be buildings devoted to the enforcement of the law and keeping Chicagoans safe, “a couple of weeks ago there was a Venezuelan family who is sitting on the floor next to homeless people with a baby.” Another source noted “that they [sic; Fox is afraid in the present environment to say “he or she,” but those are really the only choices, and singular people are not plural] walked past human feces on their way to work.” Nothing is more delightful than a deep-blue city!

One person who spoke to Fox about this is even worried about the safety of the migrants: “Yesterday when I left, there was an eleven-year-old girl sitting on the floor by herself. I try to explain to them [sic; a single eleven-year-old girl should be referred to as “her”] not to go outside because my station is in a very bad neighborhood. Literally, if any of these young girls walk out there, they will be targeted.” Gee, that’s a shame. If only there were some people the city could hire whose job would be to protect those who were weak and vulnerable.

It’s a great idea, really. We could call them “police,” dress them in dignified deep-blue uniforms, and of course allow them to be armed, because there are some tough hombres, as Donald Trump would say, on the streets of Chicago. Few of them are actually carrying nooses and chanting, “This is MAGA Country,” as Jussie Smollett would have us believe, but not every victim in Chicago is a hoaxer; no, Chicago is filled with genuine, actual criminals.

If only the city had some people whose job it would be to stop them. But hey, at least the city has plenty of newly converted migrant shelters.

