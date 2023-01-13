'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #57: Docugate—Is There Anything Biden Can't Corrupt?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
New year, new us!
Kidding, we haven’t changed at all. It is good to be back though.
In this first episode of 2023, Kevin and I dive into the ability of President LOLEightyonemillion to keep being sleazy and getting away with it.
The — ahem — “recent” discovery of classified material from Biden’s Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep days gave us a chance to grab our tinfoil hats and take a trip down conspiracy lane. We really do look dapper in those things.
We may add a new permanent section this year but “D*****bag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” are still here to wrap up every episode. They won’t be going anywhere.
Happy New Year and enjoy!