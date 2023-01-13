Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #57: Docugate—Is There Anything Biden Can't Corrupt?

By Stephen Kruiser 12:20 AM on January 13, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #57: Docugate—Is There Anything Biden Can't Corrupt?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

New year, new us!

Kidding, we haven’t changed at all. It is good to be back though.

In this first episode of 2023, Kevin and I dive into the ability of President LOLEightyonemillion to keep being sleazy and getting away with it.

via GIPHY

The — ahem — “recent” discovery of classified material from Biden’s Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep days gave us a chance to grab our tinfoil hats and take a trip down conspiracy lane. We really do look dapper in those things.

We may add a new permanent section this year but “D*****bag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” are still here to wrap up every episode. They won’t be going anywhere.

Happy New Year and enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice