The Morning Briefing: The Biden 2024 Train Wreck Might Be Happening

One thing about all of the drama in the House last week — it was a nice way to delay having to wrap our heads around the fact that we’re in the beginning of our 23-month election “year.” Candidate forums will be happening, all of the hangers on who run just to sell books will be throwing their hats in the ring. Hey — John Bolton is running! May Jeb! can make a comeback.

Yeah, it’s going to be a weird one.

Adding spice to this go-round is the fact that the Democrats have quite a circus of their own on their hands, even though they have a first term incumbent president. Most people on both sides of the aisle have been hoping that Joe Biden will opt out of running for a second term. If it were up to him, I think he probably would.

We all know that President LOLEightyonemillion doesn’t make his own decisions, however. The elder abuse cabal running the shadow government tells Joe when to eat, when to go to the bathroom, and when to run for president.

Over the weekend, Matt wrote that the cabal is getting ready to make its decision and Joementum 2.0 may soon be upon us:

After over a year of speculating, “Will he or won’t he?” Joe Biden is reportedly very close to announcing what his intentions are for the 2024 campaign and is set to announce those intentions in the coming weeks. And it looks like he intends to run. According to multiple sources who spoke with The Hill, the perpetually vacationing Joe is currently finalizing plans for a presidential run in 2024 and will likely time that announcement close to his State of the Union address in February, with a more formal announcement coming in April. “I think it’s all about timing at this point,” one Biden ally told the publication. “It seems like he’s all in. It’s not really ‘if’ he runs anymore.”

The real question that has to be asked is if Biden can physically handle the rigors of a real campaign. He spent most of the 2020 run in his basement with his Legos and baggie full of Cheerios, only putting on his big boy pants to make the occasional video with DOCTOR Mama Jill. He wasn’t mentally sharp enough to run then and we’ve all witnessed his precipitous decline in the last year.

Even though Biden’s brain made like Elvis and left the building a long time ago, he was still able to fake it physically. We’ve seen that falling apart rather rapidly too, however. The guy is 80, after all.

A presidential campaign is physically grueling. Biden often appears as if he needs a nap after even short public appearances. He really does not look to be fit enough for a real campaign slog. One would think that his wife would step in but, as I have written many times, I think her ambition comes before any concerns for her husband’s mental or physical well-being.

Let’s say that Biden can handle it. I wrote last week that I would love to see Donald Trump get a second term and go scorched-earth. Ideally, he would get a chance to roll over Biden to get to Round Two.

Then again, every public appearance by Biden now embarrasses us as a nation on the public stage. Imagine that playing out almost every day for months on end. Our enemies are emboldened when they know that the American president is weak, which they do right now. We really don’t need to give them daily reminders that the guy at the top is a brainless buffoon.

It’s going to be a strange one, ladies and gentlemen. Break out the popcorn. Or the whiskey. I have an emotional support bar cart sitting next to my desk that’s probably going to be even busier now.

