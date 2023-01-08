A Professor Showed a Painting of Muhammad in Class and Lost Her Job

Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor of art history at Hamline University in Minnesota, was going to teach a class in global art history last semester and wanted to make sure she wasn’t going to step on any toes.

In the syllabus she sent out before the course started, she warned that images of religious figures, including the Prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, would be shown in the course. She asked students to let her know if they would be offended. No one raised any objections.

On the day she planned to show the artwork depicting Muhammad, she prepped the class by explaining if anyone was going to be offended by the depiction of The Prophet, they would be excused. No one left. So Dr. Prater unveiled the picture — a reproduction in one of the earliest Islamic illustrated histories of the world, A Compendium of Chronicles, written during the 14th century.

Probably one of these from “A Compendium of Chronicles,” (Rashid-al-Din) pic.twitter.com/ZLy1VYUoEG — 🇿🇦 ☭=failed C₁₈H₂₇NO₃ headed كافر 🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@hiredgnu) January 8, 2023

She promptly lost her job.

New York Times: