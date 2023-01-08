Joe Biden's 2024 Decision Is Coming Soon

After over a year of speculating, “Will he or won’t he?” Joe Biden is reportedly very close to announcing what his intentions are for the 2024 campaign and is set to announce those intentions in the coming weeks.

And it looks like he intends to run.

According to multiple sources who spoke with The Hill, the perpetually vacationing Joe is currently finalizing plans for a presidential run in 2024 and will likely time that announcement close to his State of the Union address in February, with a more formal announcement coming in April.

“I think it’s all about timing at this point,” one Biden ally told the publication. “It seems like he’s all in. It’s not really ‘if’ he runs anymore.”

Polls have consistently shown that the voters would prefer someone else as their nominee than Biden, who turned 80 years old in November. In a recent CNBC poll, an overwhelming majority of voters (70%) are against Biden running for reelection in 2024, including 86% of Republicans, 66% of independents, and 57% of Democrats. Biden’s age is cited as the primary factor.

For our VIP Subscribers: Democrats Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024, But Will They Ditch Him?

Donald Trump leads Biden by five points in the latest Harvard-Harris poll.

In addition to the voters overwhelmingly wanting Biden to sit out 2024, the media has been speculating for over a year about who might replace Biden on the top of the Democratic ticket.

Even in 2020, there was speculation that Joe Biden was a Trojan Horse candidate whose “electability” would get the Democrats back in the White House and that he would resign after a short period to let his running mate ascend to the presidency. However, the historic unpopularity of Kamala Harris may have changed that calculus. It seems inevitable that Kamala Harris will be more of a drag on Joe Biden’s reelection campaign in 2024.